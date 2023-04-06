PUBLIC NOTICE - Rouge National Urban Park Study - Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the planning of the Rouge National Urban Park Study.

The study will look at the potential effects of development projects adjacent to the Rouge National Urban Park located in the Greater Toronto Area. The goal is to understand the potential effects, including cumulative effects, of past, ongoing, and potential future development projects on the integrity of the Rouge National Urban Park and its management objectives.

Funding is available to assist eligible individuals and groups to participate in discussions and provide input into documents, including the Terms of Reference, that will contribute to the development of the proposed approach and scope of the study.

Applications received by midnight Pacific Time on May 1st, 2023, will be considered.

To apply for funding, please visit the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website (registry reference number 84459). You will find a link to the funding application form, which includes details on eligibility, in the 'Funding Opportunities' section.

For more information on this funding availability, contact the Agency's Funding Program by writing to fp-paf@iaac-aeic.gc.ca or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

