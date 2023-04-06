Dmitry Chernyshenko arrives on a working visit in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

RUSSIA, April 6 - Dmitry Chernyshenko started his working visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam by laying wreaths at the Fallen Heroes Monument and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, the resting place of the first President of North Vietnam 6 April 2023 Dmitry Chernyshenko presented the Order of Friendship to Commander of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Protection Command Major General Bui Hai Son 6 April 2023 In line with the Russian President’s executive order, Dmitry Chernyshenko presented the Order of Friendship to Commander of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Protection Command Major General Bui Hai Son 6 April 2023 In line with the Russian President’s executive order, Dmitry Chernyshenko presented the Order of Friendship to Commander of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Protection Command Major General Bui Hai Son 6 April 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Dmitry Chernyshenko started his working visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam by laying wreaths at the Fallen Heroes Monument and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, the resting place of the first President of North Vietnam

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko started his working visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam by laying wreaths at the Fallen Heroes Monument and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, the resting place of the first President of North Vietnam. He also visited the Ho Chi Minh memorial complex, including the museum.

In line with the Russian President’s executive order, Dmitry Chernyshenko presented the Order of Friendship to Commander of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Protection Command Major General Bui Hai Son for his special merits in expanding bilateral ties in science, education and healthcare, as well as for effectively implementing joint research and development projects and for his weighty contribution to strengthening relations of friendship and cooperation between the people of Russia and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

“For many years, Russian and Vietnamese scientists have been implementing joint research and development projects at our countries’ research centres, including Institute 69, which you manage, Comrade Bui Hai Son. The institute is subordinated to the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Protection Command. It is a great honour for me to present you with the Order of Friendship on behalf of President of Russia Vladimir Putin in recognition of your personal contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Russia and Vietnam,” Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that he highly appreciates the positive attitude towards Russia, the Russian language and culture, as well as efforts to popularise them and to preserve the historical memory of the special relations between the two countries.

“This is a great honour not only for me personally, but it also shows that the Russian Federation recognises the efforts of many generations of officials of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Protection Command who actively contributed to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Russia and Vietnam,” Bui Hai Son said.

There are plans to hold a number of bilateral meetings during Dmitry Chernyshenko’s official visit to Vietnam. The Deputy Prime Minister will take part in a plenary session of the Russian-Vietnamese Intergovernmental Commission. He will view the stands of the 32nd Vietnam EXPO 2023 International Exhibition, and will visit the Hanoi branch of the Pushkin Russian Language Institute, as well as the Russian Language Faculty at Hanoi University. While there, Dmitry Chernyshenko will meet with students. The Deputy Prime Minister also plans to evaluate the results of research projects at the Joint Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research and Technological Centre. These events will take place on 6-7 April.

The Fallen Heroes Monument is located in northern Hanoi, near central party and government offices and not far from the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. It was unveiled on 7 May 1994 during celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the Vietnamese people’s victory in the battle against the French colonisers. The Mausoleum stands on Ba Dinh Square, and a quotation by Ho Chi Minh is engraved on a marble slab at the entrance: “Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom.” Soviet specialists helped design and build the Mausoleum.