Russian-Vietnamese trade to reach $10 billion by 2025

RUSSIA, April 6 - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Deputy Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tran Hong Ha chaired the 24th meeting of the Russian-Vietnamese Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

The 24th meeting of the Russian-Vietnamese Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation 6 April 2023 The 24th meeting of the Russian-Vietnamese Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation 6 April 2023 Dmitry Chernyshenko at the 24th meeting of the Russian-Vietnamese Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation 6 April 2023 Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Deputy Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tran Hong Ha 6 April 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость The 24th meeting of the Russian-Vietnamese Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation

The meeting participants discussed trade and economic cooperation, industrial, energy, science and education issues, as well as specific proposals on joint artificial intelligence projects, phygital sport, tourism, logistics infrastructure, the automotive industry and pharmaceutics.

“In the current conditions, we continue to move along a trajectory of well-thought-out and sustainable development,” Dmitry Chernyshenko said. “Vietnam is our long-time partner. Traditionally, we maintain friendly relations with Vietnam, and these relations are not affected by time-serving considerations. Russia’s foreign policy in the region prioritises measures to strengthen strategic partnership with Vietnam. As a guideline, we would like to expand trade volumes to $10 billion,” he added.

To achieve this goal, the sides will draft a comprehensive action plan regarding the main directions of joint work that would encompass industry, agriculture, the energy sector, the financial system, transportation and digitalisation. The Intergovernmental Commission’s sectoral working groups will address these objectives. The Commission will have two new working groups on transportation and digital transformation.

“We also consider it important to expand mutual tourist volumes and to develop the hospitality industry. For this purpose, we suggest opening national tourism offices in Russia and Vietnam on a reciprocal basis,” Dmitry Chernyshenko noted. “This would allow us to establish a partnership between related companies in both countries and would create opportunities for exchanging experience and for joint personnel-training projects. This would help us boost interest in tourism on both sides.”

“Vietnam and the Russian Federation are connected by long-time and friendly relations that have continued to develop for over 73 years. These ties have passed all the tests, and we will never forget the assistance that you have provided to us over this time. We remember President Ho Chi Minh visited Russia 100 years ago. It was from Russia that he brought a spark to Vietnam, and that spark helped us liberate our country. Today, we have discussed new areas of our cooperation, including energy and climate change. I am confident that we will attain specific results at this meeting that will promote more effective work at all agencies. Dmitry Chernyshenko and I have a high opinion of the intergovernmental commission’s work in the past few days; its members have prepared for this meeting in the best way possible,” Tran Hong Ha said.

During the discussion, the parties emphasised that stronger interaction in the field of physical fitness and sports had a future. Dmitry Chernyshenko encouraged Vietnam to involve athletes in competitions in Russia and to organise joint championship formats.

On behalf of the Russian Government and the organisers, the Deputy Prime Minister invited Vietnamese teams to join the 2024 Games of Future international phygital tournament in Kazan and to take part in the trial competitions now underway in the capital of Tatarstan. Russia’s First Deputy Minister of Sport Azat Kadyrov reported in great detail on the new movement that merges science and technology, education and sport. Established in Russia, the movement is now becoming more popular all over the world.

While discussing cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the sides focused on the promotion of cultural and education ties, including measures to maintain quotas for Vietnamese students wishing to study at Russian universities. They also discussed the creation of favourable conditions for Russian language studies in Vietnam and holding the Days of Russia in 2023. Events to familiarise the Vietnamese public with the diverse and rich Russian culture will be presented during the Days of Russia.

Following the event, Dmitry Chernyshenko and Tran Hong Ha signed a final protocol of the 24th meeting of the Russian-Vietnamese Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation. The parties also signed a number of agreements in the presence of both deputy prime ministers. Vice President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology Tran Tuan Anh and Vice President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergei Chernyshev signed an agreement on cooperation between the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology. Far Eastern Federal University Rector Boris Korobets, Director of the Sberbank Department for International Business Efficiency and Coordination Oleg Kapitonov and Vietnam National University President Le Quan signed an agreement on establishing the joint Southeast AI and Digital Technology Research and Development Centre in Hanoi.

The Russian delegation comprised over 50 representatives of national ministries, agencies and companies, including representatives of the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Sport, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, and the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media.

Russia will host the next meeting of the Russian-Vietnamese Intergovernmental Commission. Russia also invited an official delegation from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to visit St Petersburg for a ceremony to unveil a monument to Ho Chi Minh, on the 100th anniversary of his arrival in Petrograd. The event is to take place in June this year.

A number of bilateral meetings are planned during Dmitry Chernyshenko’s official visit to Vietnam. Apart from chairing a plenary meeting of the Russian-Vietnamese Intergovernmental Commission and attending protocol events, the Deputy Prime Minister will view the stands of the 32nd Vietnam EXPO 2023 International Exhibition, and will visit the Hanoi branch of the Pushkin Russian Language Institute, as well as the Russian Language Faculty at Vietnam National University in Hanoi. While there, Dmitry Chernyshenko will meet with professors and students. The Deputy Prime Minister also plans to evaluate the results of research projects at the Joint Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research and Technology Centre. These events will take place on 6-7 April.