Dmitry Chernyshenko meets with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh

RUSSIA, April 6 - Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh held a meeting where they discussed mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting, the officials discussed the results of the 24th intergovernmental commission meeting, as well as measures to increase trade and economic cooperation and strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties.

“I am happy that the comprehensive strategic partnership between our countries is strengthening and continuing to develop after the pandemic. I think it is necessary to improve the quality of cooperation in accordance with the current agenda,” Pham Minh Tinh said.

“I recently visited Bashkir State University in Ufa. I can assure everyone that Vietnamese students do well in Russia. Vietnam is a long-standing and reliable partner of Russia; our relations are based on friendship and long-term mutually beneficial cooperation and are not affected by fleeting political considerations. Despite international turbulence, we are firmly committed to promoting bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, science and technology, education and culture,” Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

Also, as part of his visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and his Vietnamese counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, attended the forum, Russia-Vietnam: New Opportunities and Prospects for Cooperation.

“Our two countries, Russia and Vietnam, continue to view each other as important priority partners in their trade and economic policy. Vietnam always creates favourable investment conditions for foreign enterprises, including Russian companies. We give priority to attracting foreign investment in high technology, innovation, research that contribute to the green and sustainable development of the Vietnamese economy,” said Tran Hong Ha.

“I would like to assure our partners, representatives of Vietnamese businesses, that Russia continues to honestly and openly fulfill the obligations it has assumed. Maintaining business activity, developing an open economy, supporting the freedom of entrepreneurship are our priorities. Today we are actively engaged in resolving logistics issues. We are creating opportunities for reliable foreign partners to come and take the vacated niches in the Russian market on favourable terms,” Dmitry Chernyshenko said, addressing the forum delegates at the opening of the plenary session.

The forum programme included a plenary session on the opportunities for trade and economic turnover between the countries, as well as several thematic roundtable discussions on transport and logistics, industry, energy, and digitalisation.

More than 20 representatives from Russian departments and companies, including Gazprom, Sberbank, Sistema, RZhD Logistics, and Rostelecom-Solar, spoke at the forum.

During his official visit to Vietnam, Dmitry Chernyshenko is expected to visit the exhibits at the 32nd international exhibition, Vietnam Expo 2023, and the Hanoi branch of the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute, and the Russian Language Faculty at Vietnam National University, Hanoi, where he will meet and speak with teachers and students. The Deputy Prime Minister also plans to assess the research results of the joint Russia-Vietnam Tropical Research and Technology Centre.