Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,769 in the last 365 days.

ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Zhihu Inc. (ZH)

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2023) - Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") ZH and/or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Zhihu American Depository Shares ("ADS") pursuant and/or traceable to Zhihu's initial public offering ("IPO") in March 2021, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

CLICK HERE TO RECEIVE MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS INVESTIGATION

Zhihu purports to be the largest question and answer inspired online community and one of the top five comprehensive online content communities in China.

In March 2021, Zhihu sold a total of 55,000,000 ADS to the investing public at $9.50 per share, raising $522.5 million in gross proceeds. Since then, Zhihu's shares have traded as low as $0.89 per share, representing a decline of over 90% from the $9.50 IPO offering price.

What You Can Do - CLICK HERE

If you purchased Zhihu ADS and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
Jonathan Zimmerman
230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10169-1820
(888) 398-9312
jzimmerman@scott-scott.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161551

You just read:

ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Zhihu Inc. (ZH)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more