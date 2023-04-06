Syner-G Biopharma Group Announces Neil Butera as New Chief Commercial Officer

Bringing Depth and Breadth of Biotech Experience to Oversee Continued Growth

BOSTON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syner-G BioPharma Group (Syner-G), a leading provider of integrated pharmaceutical science and regulatory consulting services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, today announced the addition of Neil Butera as chief commercial officer. This hire deepens the bench of the C-suite team in response to the company's continued growth.

"We are thrilled to have Neil join the Syner-G team," said Ron Kraus, chief executive officer, Syner-G. "His proven commercial experience in the bio-tech industry is an invaluable asset to the current leadership team. We look forward to seeing the unique ways he will propel our services while contributing to our culture of guiding clients to a healthier tomorrow."

Neil's previous experience includes 15 years at Parexel where he held Business Development roles within the Clinical Research & Regulatory Consulting business units before becoming the executive director, Global Head of Inside Sales for Parexel's Biotech division. His organization helped Parexel Biotech secure over $1 billion in new business awards.

Before Parexel, Neil was director of business development for Ockham Development Group. During his professional career he also held board seats for many children-based non-profit organizations and in 2012, Neil cofounded 'It's About Caring for Kids' where he still serves as Chairman of the Board. He is married with three children and continues to be a positive influence in his community.

"I am honored to be chosen as the new chief commercial officer for Syner-G," said Neil Butera. "It is exciting to be a part of this innovative company whose services underpin the successful development of lifesaving therapies across the biopharma industry."

Read more about Neil Butera on LinkedIn here.

About Syner-G BioPharma Group

Based in Boston, MA, Syner-G is a leading provider of customized CMC, regulatory strategy, medical writing, regulatory submissions and publishing services, supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the therapeutic spectrum and complete drug development lifecycle. For more information, please visit: https://synergbiopharma.com/

Media Contact

Kelley Swann, Punching Nun Group, 1 (404) 313-6412, kelley@punchingnungroup.com

SOURCE Syner-G Biopharma Group