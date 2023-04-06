PET Preform Machines Market to Reach US$ 14.1 Bn by 2031, Transparency Market Research Inc.

There were 1,219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,744 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – Demand for high-speed production of PET containers is likely to drive technological advancement in PET preform machines. Recent market trends indicate constant focus of manufacturers on automation to meet demand for automated packaging solutions in several end-use industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceutical.
The global PET preform machines market was valued at US$ 8.3 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2031 to reach US$ 14.1 Bn by 2031.
Surge in adoption of PET plastic bottles and jars for packaging various food and beverage products is expected to propel global PET preform machines market development. PET bottles can be recycled and used to make new bottles, which presents a key environmental sustainability advantage for packaging companies in the food & beverages industry. PET is one of the most widely recycled plastics worldwide. Thus, rise in awareness about favorable environmental impact of PET is expected to bolster industry growth.
Key Findings of Study
Key Drivers
Regional Growth Dynamics
Asia Pacific is projected to account for major share of the global PET preform machines market in 2022. India is anticipated to dominate the market in the region from 2023 to 2031. China is another lucrative market in Asia Pacific. Surge in demand for PET preform machines in the food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries is expected to propel the market in the region. Surge in consumption on PET bottles in India and China is expected to offer significant opportunities to companies in the market in Asia Pacific.
Competition Landscape
The business landscape is highly competitive, ascribed to entry of several local and start-ups in the market in the past few years.
Key players operating in the PET preform machines market are Top Unite Machinery Co. Ltd., Pazard, Windsor Machines Pvt. Ltd., Piovan S.p.A., Alleycho Precision Mold Technology Co., Ltd., Ningbo Beilun Fully Machinery Co., Ltd., Sinco Machinery, DKM Machinery Co. Ltd., Daya Machinery, NPC Precision Co. Ltd., Sacmi Group, Oima Srl, PET All Manufacturing Inc., PET Technology Company and Magnum Group Inc.
Segmentation
By Mold Cavity
Orientation
Screw Diameter
End-use
Region
