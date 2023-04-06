PET Preform Machines Market to Reach US$ 14.1 Bn by 2031, Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – Demand for high-speed production of PET containers is likely to drive technological advancement in PET preform machines. Recent market trends indicate constant focus of manufacturers on automation to meet demand for automated packaging solutions in several end-use industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceutical.



The global PET preform machines market was valued at US$ 8.3 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2031 to reach US$ 14.1 Bn by 2031.

Surge in adoption of PET plastic bottles and jars for packaging various food and beverage products is expected to propel global PET preform machines market development. PET bottles can be recycled and used to make new bottles, which presents a key environmental sustainability advantage for packaging companies in the food & beverages industry. PET is one of the most widely recycled plastics worldwide. Thus, rise in awareness about favorable environmental impact of PET is expected to bolster industry growth.

Key Findings of Study

Significant Utilization of PET in Bottles and Jars in F&B Industry to Generate Revenues: Rapidly increasing popularity of PET bottles and jars in the food & beverages industry is expected to offer lucrative business opportunities to companies in the PET preform machines market. Rise in utilization of PET in the packaging industry is likely to bolster demand for PET preform machines. Recent analysis of key consumer trends in the PET preform machines market indicates increase in demand for recycled PET. Regulatory agencies are promoting usage of recycled PET by supporting its utilization in food packaging. Rapid increase in trend of recycled PET could be also ascribed to significant volume of PET bottles recycled. Advances in recycling infrastructure in developing countries are likely to enhance the rate of recycling of PET.



Key Drivers

Increase in trend of usage of environmentally-friendly materials in the packaging industry has positively impacted the evolution of the PET preform machines market



Rapid expansion of the food & beverages industry is expected to spur usage of PET containers. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the PET preform machines industry. Advancements in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care industries are expected to augment demand for PET bottles, which is likely to boost market value.



Advancement in PET preform machines is likely to accelerate market development in the next few years. Manufacturers in the market are focusing on launch of automated preform machines.



Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is projected to account for major share of the global PET preform machines market in 2022. India is anticipated to dominate the market in the region from 2023 to 2031. China is another lucrative market in Asia Pacific. Surge in demand for PET preform machines in the food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries is expected to propel the market in the region. Surge in consumption on PET bottles in India and China is expected to offer significant opportunities to companies in the market in Asia Pacific.

Competition Landscape

The business landscape is highly competitive, ascribed to entry of several local and start-ups in the market in the past few years.

Key players operating in the PET preform machines market are Top Unite Machinery Co. Ltd., Pazard, Windsor Machines Pvt. Ltd., Piovan S.p.A., Alleycho Precision Mold Technology Co., Ltd., Ningbo Beilun Fully Machinery Co., Ltd., Sinco Machinery, DKM Machinery Co. Ltd., Daya Machinery, NPC Precision Co. Ltd., Sacmi Group, Oima Srl, PET All Manufacturing Inc., PET Technology Company and Magnum Group Inc.

Segmentation

By Mold Cavity

Less than 50 mm

50 to 100 mm

101 to 150 mm

More than 150 mm

Orientation

Screw Diameter

Less than 30 mm

30 to 60 mm

61 to 120 mm

More than 120 mm

End-use

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Home Care

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



