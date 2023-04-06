US Navy Gulf War Veteran Writes Christian Memoir Following Her Journey to Healing

A victim to sexual assault, Grace Chapel uses her story to spread awareness and help others

It's almost as if author Grace Chapel had the deck stacked high against her from birth. As a little girl, she was beaten, molested, and sexually assaulted. As an adult, she was crushed by a divorce after 21 years of marriage, followed by another caused by infidelity. Vengeance flooded her brain daily, her past fueling her present to bitterness. It wasn't until she felt the spirit of Christ console her soul that she took a new journey of healing, by writing her memoir, "50 Shades of Red: Her Story, His Love."

Claiming that the holy spirit encouraged her to write her journey into a book, Chapel began purging her traumas and started a new path to healing. From her writings, she said she became emptied of the emotional clutter and relationship anxieties from her dark past, which slowed down her professional growth and development. By the time she finished her first book, Chapel gained spiritual strength. Once, seeing herself as a vulnerable lamb, she bloomed into a protective lion fueling her to become a better mother and follower of Christ.

"In my memoir, I tell my story on how I was saved by the world's best hero, Jesus Christ," Chapel said. "I wrote my story to communicate the message that, regardless of past guilt and shame we may have, God's love transcends every darkened shade of sin."

A victim herself, Chapel believes her book will appeal to readers who've experienced trauma from sexual violation and heartbreak. She hopes her story of strength will bring awareness to these issues and allow victims to recognize their pain, heal from it, and live better lives.

"It's time for healing," Chapel said. "Speaking and writing are my strengths; God has blessed me to pen 16 Christian books with solutions for church and world problems today. With these strengths, I was to show my readers that we are not alone. We will heal and overcome, no matter how many difficulties our past may bring to our future."

About the author

Grace Chapel, a Guyanese American, is a US Navy Gulf War veteran who earned an honorable discharge, medals, and ribbons and is a NASCARE-certified peer support specialist trained to support veterans struggling with PTSD. Chapel has an itinerant elder background with the AME Church and retired as a senior prison chaplain at Florida state maximum security prisons. She's the CEO and founder of Grace Chapel Ministries in Las Vegas, Nev., providing restorative resources to the homeless population. To learn more, please visit http://www.herstoryhislove.com.

