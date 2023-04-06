Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Brand New Kiddie Academy in Chicago Metro for $3.73 Million

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has completed the sale of a new construction, single-tenant net-lease investment occupied by Kiddie Academy in the Chicago metro area. The sale price was $3,725,000, representing a 6.60% cap rate. Hanley Investment Group is one of the most active brokers in the sale of learning and childcare-lease properties and has sold 20 single-tenant childcare learning centers in the past 24 months.

Hanley Investment Group's Executive Vice Presidents Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the seller and developer, The Woodmont Company, based in Fort Worth, Texas. The buyer, a private investor from Fairfax, Virginia, was represented by Gordon Nielsen, a principal with Summit Commercial Real Estate, LLC of Washington, D.C.

"A daycare center is a very attractive, internet-resistant investment in today's market for a multitude of reasons," said Lefko. "One in three families spends 20% or more of their annual household income on childcare. Additionally, with an increasing number of working mothers and single-parent households, and widespread recognition that early learning contributes to life-long success, the demand for quality childcare and early education continues to rise."

Lefko adds, "Kiddie Academy is one of the leading childcare franchise providers in the nation and has posted some of the biggest sales gains among all franchisors in the childhood learning category, including a 20% gain increasing to $367 million in 2019."

The 9,492-square-foot building is located on 2.77 acres at 807 Barron Boulevard in Grayslake, Illinois. Grayslake is 40 miles north of Chicago and 14 miles west of Lake Michigan. There are over 48,000 households with more than 8,400 children under the age of 5 within a five-mile radius. The average household income is in excess of $131,000 within a one-mile radius of the property.

According to Lefko, childcare and learning centers are a $57 billion industry (18 million children in daycare per week) and forecasted to reach $62.1 billion in the next five years.

"The Chicago area is one of the best places for daycare operators because there is such a lack of competition and strong demand due to the high concentration of dual-income earners making an average of more than $100,000 annually per household. As a result, many national daycare operators have their best-performing locations in the Chicagoland area," noted Lefko.

Hanley Investment Group has sold $855 million in retail properties in the Midwest in the last 48 months and recently completed the sale of a two-tenant property occupied by Chipotle and X-Golf in Omaha, Nebraska, and several single-tenant and multi-tenant retail properties in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

About Hanley Investment Group

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services company with a $10 billion transaction track record that specializes in the sale of retail properties nationwide. Our expertise, proven track record, and unwavering dedication to putting clients' needs first set us apart in the industry. Hanley Investment Group creates value by delivering exceptional results through the use of property-specific marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology, and local market knowledge. Our nationwide relationships with investors, developers, institutions, franchisees, brokers, and 1031 exchange buyers are unparalleled in the industry, translating into maximum exposure and pricing for each property. With unmatched service, Hanley Investment Group has redefined the experience of selling retail investment properties. For more information, visit www.hanleyinvestment.com.

