ResMed to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings on April 27, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it plans to release financial and operational results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, April 27, 2023, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. Following the release, ResMed management will host a webcast to discuss the results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during the webcast.

Earnings webcast details:

Location: http://investor.resmed.com
Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
Time: 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT
International: London, Thursday, April 27, 2023, 9:30 p.m. BST
    Sydney, Friday, April 28, 2023, 6:30 a.m. AEST

Please note, ResMed does not use outside phone lines to access the earnings call, the call is accessible via the above webcast link only.


A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on ResMed’s website and available approximately two hours after the webcast. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be accessible from April 27, 2023, until May 11, 2023, at:

U.S.: +1 877.660.6853
International: +1 201.612.7415
Conference ID: 13737758


About ResMed
At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

For investors   For media 
Amy Wakeham  Jayme Rubenstein
+1 858.836.5000   +1 858.836.6798
investorrelations@resmed.com  news@resmed.com 


