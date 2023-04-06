Vision RNG Brings on Industry Veteran COO and New General Counsel

Industry Veterans Bring Experience, Expertise

Vision RNG CEO Bill Johnson today announced the addition of two new key members to the company's leadership team. Kirk Vronman has accepted the role of General Counsel, and Brian Martz has joined Vision RNG as Chief Operating Officer.

A graduate of the University of Pittsburg, Kirk Vronman received his Juris Doctor from the Pennsylvania State University Dickinson School of Law. With over a decade of legal experience in the energy industry, he held various legal roles at upstream oil and gas producers with holdings in the Appalachian, Permian, Ft. Worth, Anadarko, DJ, Black Warrior, Powder River, and Williston Basins. He was most recently Senior Corporate Counsel for Internap Holding LLC, a cloud and bare metal technology infrastructure company.

Brian Martz brings over 25 years of experience in environmental, engineering, construction, and renewable energy markets. He joins us from Republic Services where he held roles including leading the business development of their renewable energy platform, with a primary focus on renewable natural gas. He successfully tripled the renewable energy EBITDA, established an industry-leading $1B joint venture, and put the company on a trajectory to accomplish a long-range primary ESG goal. He is a graduate of Lehigh University and the Georgia Institute of Technology with a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering and M.B.A. in Management of Technology.

Johnson commented, "Adding proven leaders like Kirk and Brian to our team continues our focus of building a best in class team of proven professionals as we expand our business. We're thrilled to welcome them to the team."

ABOUT VISION RNG

Founded in 2021, Vision RNG LLC is a U.S. based, full-service developer of landfill gas to sustainable renewable natural gas and electric generation projects. For more information, please visit https://visionrng.com

