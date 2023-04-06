Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release first quarter results in the investor relations section of its website at ir.joinroot.com after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.



Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: May 4, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 660-6392

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (929) 203-0899

Conference ID: 3641459

Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be made available for on-demand viewing after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.joinroot.com .

About Root Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

