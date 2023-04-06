Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,347 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,871 in the last 365 days.

April Oil and Gas Public Offering Brings in $11.1 Million for the Province

CANADA, April 6 - Released on April 6, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan's Crown petroleum and natural gas public offering held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, has raised $11,113,459.75 for the province.

Of the 147 parcels posted this sale, 105 parcels received acceptable bids. These bids covered 22,424.53 hectares.

The Estevan area saw the most interest, bringing in $6,439,086.16 for 50 leases totaling 4,346.132 hectares.

The Lloydminster area also saw considerable interest, bringing in $3,294,125.35 for 36 leases and two exploration licences totaling 9,617.094 hectares.

The highest bonus bid received on a lease in this offering is $2,615,989.22 for a 258.7-hectare lease located northeast of Midale. This bid was also the highest dollar per hectare received in this offering, at $10,112.37 per hectare. Buffalo Hill Resources Ltd. was awarded this lease. 

An exploration licence, totaling 747.744 hectares, received a bonus bid of $1,165,650.64 or $1,558.89 per hectare. This licence is located east of Maidstone and was awarded to Millennium Land Ltd.

The next scheduled date for a public offering in Saskatchewan is June 6, 2023.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jacob Fergus
Energy and Resources
Regina
Email: jfergus@gov.sk.ca
Cell: 306-510-6470

You just read:

April Oil and Gas Public Offering Brings in $11.1 Million for the Province

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more