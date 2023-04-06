April Oil and Gas Public Offering Brings in $11.1 Million for the Province

CANADA, April 6 - Released on April 6, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan's Crown petroleum and natural gas public offering held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, has raised $11,113,459.75 for the province.

Of the 147 parcels posted this sale, 105 parcels received acceptable bids. These bids covered 22,424.53 hectares.

The Estevan area saw the most interest, bringing in $6,439,086.16 for 50 leases totaling 4,346.132 hectares.

The Lloydminster area also saw considerable interest, bringing in $3,294,125.35 for 36 leases and two exploration licences totaling 9,617.094 hectares.

The highest bonus bid received on a lease in this offering is $2,615,989.22 for a 258.7-hectare lease located northeast of Midale. This bid was also the highest dollar per hectare received in this offering, at $10,112.37 per hectare. Buffalo Hill Resources Ltd. was awarded this lease.

An exploration licence, totaling 747.744 hectares, received a bonus bid of $1,165,650.64 or $1,558.89 per hectare. This licence is located east of Maidstone and was awarded to Millennium Land Ltd.

The next scheduled date for a public offering in Saskatchewan is June 6, 2023.

-30-

