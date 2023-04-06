Saskatchewan Adds 9,500 Jobs, Third Lowest Unemployment Rate in Nation

CANADA, April 6 - Released on April 6, 2023

Newly released labour force figures from Statistics Canada for March reveal more job growth in Saskatchewan, with 9,500 new jobs when compared to March 2022, an increase of 1.7 per cent.

“With 24 months of consecutive year-over-year job growth, Saskatchewan remains the national leader in consistent job and economic growth,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “Our government wants to acknowledge and thank the hard working business owners and job creators for their efforts in growing and expanding our provincial economy.”

Saskatchewan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate reached 4.7 per cent, down from 5.0 per cent one year ago and is below the national average of 5.0 per cent.

The province saw record highs for the month of March, including:

Saskatchewan employment: 578,500

Saskatchewan full-time employment: 469,600

Off-reserve Indigenous employment: 62,000

Saskatchewan’s youth population increased by 3,800 (+2.8 per cent), and the labour force up by 1,100 (+1.3 per cent), with employment up by 600 (+0.8 per cent) compared to March 2022.

Off-reserve Indigenous employment increased by 1,600 (+2.6 per cent), marking 28 consecutive months of year-over-year increases. Indigenous youth employment was also up by 1,100 (+11.3 per cent), marking four consecutive months of year-over-year increases.

Major year-over-year gains were reported for professional, scientific, and technical services, up 6,200 (+24.9 per cent); transportation and warehousing, up 2,300 (+9.7 per cent); and trade, up 2,300 (+2.4 per cent).

Recently, Saskatchewan’s merchandise exports for February saw an increase of 31.9 per cent, valued at $4.2 billion. Additionally, Saskatchewan led the provinces in growth of investment in building construction, with a 21.5 per cent increase in January 2023 compared to January 2022.

