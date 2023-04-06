Submit Release
2022 Recipients of Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal Announced

CANADA, April 6 - Released on April 6, 2023

Today Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty announced the names of the 11 recipients of the 2022 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal. Recipients will be presented with this prestigious medal on April 18, 2023, at a ceremony held in their honour at Government House in Regina during National Volunteer Week. 

"The 2022 recipients of the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal do exceptional work to help make life better for others by giving their time and effort to organizations and communities across the province,"  Mirasty said. "This honour is well-deserved and is an expression of thanks from the people of Saskatchewan."

The recipients of the 2022 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal are:

  • Valerie Cade, Regina
  • Marian Donnelly, Regina
  • Gordon C. Joyes, Lloydminster
  • Bill King, Lumsden
  • Wyatt Munson, Regina
  • Donna Nelson, Regina
  • Marlene Smith-Collins, Regina
  • Earl Swarbrick, Frontier
  • Bradley S. Sylvester, Saskatoon
  • Jean Taylor, Regina
  • Louise Todd, Wood Mountain

The Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal was established in 1995 to recognize the extraordinary work done by volunteers across the province. Since its creation, the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal has been awarded to 249 deserving individuals. 

For more information about the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kaylyn Whibbs
Intergovernmental Affairs
Regina
Phone: 306-527-1910
Email: kaylyn.whibbs@gov.sk.ca

