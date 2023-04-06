WISCONSIN, April 6 - An Act to create 49.462 and 49.79 (2m) of the statutes; Relating to: creating an ineligibility period in the Medical Assistance and FoodShare programs for voluntary employment termination. (FE)
Status: S - Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb214
You just read:
SB214 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-04-06
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.