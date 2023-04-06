Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,354 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,864 in the last 365 days.

SB214 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-04-06

WISCONSIN, April 6 - An Act to create 49.462 and 49.79 (2m) of the statutes; Relating to: creating an ineligibility period in the Medical Assistance and FoodShare programs for voluntary employment termination. (FE)

Status: S - Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb214

You just read:

SB214 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations, Elections and Consumer Protection - 2023-04-06

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more