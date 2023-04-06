Ontario Ethical Investors to Convene for Climate Change Event on May 6, 2023

Goldilocks Mission Patch (copyright 2022: The Goldilocks Mission. Used with permission under media and journalism use)
Interested investors will see a preview of the new TV series, hear plans for the franchise, and connect with industry influencers and climate advocates.
THE BLUE MOUNTAINS, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Goldilocks Mission Inc. (“Goldilocks Mission” or the “Mission”), a new TV franchise addressing climate change through education and entertainment, announces an Executive Opportunity Event on May 6 from 3 to 6 pm at the Georgian Peaks Ski Club, Thornbury, Ontario (near Collingwood and Barrie).
The free event will introduce potential new investors and supporters to The Goldilocks Mission, a new TV series and franchise that will inform young audiences about practical solutions to global warming and climate change. Attendees of the cocktail event will view an exclusive preview of the series, hear updates and plans for the franchise, and be entertained by a special presentation featuring some of the world’s top change-makers in climate science and clean tech.
The Mission franchise is being developed by Canadian production company OnTheVerge, led by Executive Producer John Geddes and co-producers Jeff Maher and Jackie Eddolls. Geddes explains the need for the series: “The climate crisis has a communication problem, and it’s psychological. There’s a huge distance between the reality of climate science and everyone else. It’s our job to bridge the gap between the broader public and the science, and right into your living rooms.”
The Goldilocks Mission–named after the habitation zone where planetary conditions are “just right” to support life–features a young girl who is contacted by an unknown intelligence and visits a distant world in search of climate solutions. It fuses science education, pop culture, and unique sci-fi twists designed to capture the attention of future leaders and inspire them to positive action.
“We are doing something new and necessary to enable our young generations to be resilient in the face of an uncertain future,” comments Geddes. The show is written for a young audience to help equip them with the mindset and knowledge required to address the looming crisis in creative ways.
The show was conceptualized through a year of in-depth interviews with young change-makers and environmental organizations. A proof of concept video was produced last year in Los Angeles and test-screened with a young audience to validate its broad appeal. Full production will soon commence using carbon-conscious filming initiatives, including “virtual set” technology popularized by the Star Wars franchise series The Mandalorian.
The production team formed a multidisciplinary advisory group of climatologist and cleantech scientists, which they continue to expand. Other notable supporters include astronaut Karen Nyberg and famous climatologist Dr. James Hansen.
A launch event held during the Toronto International Film Festival hosted approximately 250 advisors, executives, and investors, and featured guest speakers Dr. James Hansen (formerly of NASA), Professor Akram Lodhi (Trent University), and Laura Lynch (CBC).
Mr. Geddes states that the need for this series is clear, and the market timing is right. As youth climate activist Greta Thunberg writes in her newest book, The Climate Book: The Facts and the Solutions, “[Climate change] is the biggest story in the world, and it must be spoken as far and wide as our voices can carry, and much further still. It must be spoken in books and articles, in movies and songs.… The time has come for us to tell this story, and perhaps even change the ending.”
About The Goldilocks Mission Inc.
The Goldilocks Mission, Inc. is an innovative TV franchise by OnTheVerge (https://otverge.com), a Canadian environmental media production company. The series presents real-world climate change solutions through captivating narratives. With a target audience of teens and young adults, The Goldilocks Mission, Inc. aims to empower and educate by showcasing the latest scientific discoveries and innovative strategies for reaching net-zero emissions.
