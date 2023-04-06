Founder of SOS Ministries, Mike Schadt, Discusses SOS Ministries Work to Create a Clean Water Source in West Africa

SOS Ministries Logo Before Water Wells After Water Wells

Founder of SOS Ministries, Mike Schadt, Discusses SOS Ministries Work to Create a Clean Water Source through Water Wells in West Africa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SOS Ministries is a faith-based ministry, meaning that all of the resources they need to operate come entirely from donations by like-minded followers. Recently, SOS Ministries was able to embark on a mission trip to West Africa and establish water wells for people in desperate need of clean water sources. Mike Schadt, the founder of the organization, had a hand in leading this initiative and was an integral part of the project's success. By journeying to West Africa, he was able to witness firsthand how his mission has been able to better thousands of lives with just this one effort. His experience has served as an inspiration for those at SOS Ministries to continue their important work and advocacy for those who require assistance most.

When SOS Ministries and Mike Schadt first made the trip to West Africa to witness this extremely challenging environment firsthand, they had the opportunity to meet with the residents of the village. The locals welcomed them and shared their personal accounts of daily life in their home country. One pressing issue that was brought to light is that their main source of water – small deplorable ponds and streams all around – were so polluted with animal droppings, nests and toxins that it put a dramatic strain on each person's health. Mike quickly discovered why villagers could expect an average lifespan of 40 years at most, as many of even the youngest children appeared severely malnourished and unlikely to make it beyond 20. It was evident from these meetings that immediate intervention was essential if true progress was going to be made.

In a region that has spent years in darkness and desperate need of clean drinking water, SOS Ministries brought much-needed light and hope with the installment of village water wells. Headed by Mike Schadt, this mission worked diligently throughout the year to ensure that each and every community had access to this essential resource. They did more than just provide the means for fresh water; they gave people encouragement and hope to know that they are not alone or forgotten. The initiative was based on the belief that access to clean drinking water is a human right, one that should be accessible to all regardless of location or financial ability. Thanks to the tireless efforts of SOS Ministries, villagers not only received an essential resource to support their lives, but also renewed hope in progress and positive change.

In the Scriptures, Acts chapter 9 tells the story of the Apostle Peter's healing of a crippled man, and Mike Schadt’s comments on this moment in a way that speaks volumes. He explains that God's miraculous intervention was not only for the benefit of the man who was healed, but ultimately to bring people to turn to the Lord. That is the mission of the Lord, and He has poured that ambitious task into SOS Ministries. Through the Lord’s leading and favor, SOS was able to bring not just physical changes, but spiritual changes as well. The aim and pursuit of all of this is so that communities around the world will come to know the only name given under heaven by which we must be saved, Jesus Christ. He and He alone is able to not only quench the physical thirst of people, but the spiritual quenching of thirst is even more profound when He stated: “Whoever believes in me shall never thirst again” (John 6:35). What an incredible promise to those who are perishing at such a young age in West Africa!! But this is also a promise for everyone around the world, including the USA! It is the desire of SOS Ministries that the name of Jesus be prominent and renowned in every place we are called to go to. It is clear that through both his words and his actions, Mike Schadt has been devoted to spreading awareness, provision of fresh drinking water, and the Good News of our Lord.

By the grace of God, SOS Ministries founded by Mike Schadt, is truly inspiring. In his work, he is showing the immense power of faith by helping those in need and bringing light into dark places. He is providing clean sources of water to villages who desperately need it as well as introducing many to the word of God that they have never heard before. His resilience and courageous spirit are making a real difference in our world today. Through his organization, he stands true to the teachings of Jesus and demonstrates the strength that comes with having faith. As he continues on his mission to help alleviate those who have been forgotten by society, Mike Schadt is creating a brighter tomorrow by pointing people to the Lord, as many are encouraged by the example that he sets.



Mike Schadt SOS Ministries Water Wells Mission