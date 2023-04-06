Better Places Crowdfunding campaign launched for

“Reimagine Depot Park”

$10,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

Rutland, VT- Rutland residents will soon be able to enjoy Reimagine Depot Park thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by Come Alive Outside.

“Access to community gathering places is essential to the health, well-being, and prosperity of every family and every community,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “The Rutland Depot Park will create a rich community gathering place that will enhance the lives of the residents and visitors of Rutland.”

If the campaign reaches its $10,000 goal by deadline of June 3rd, 2023, “Reimagine Depot Park” will receive a matching grant of $20,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The funds raised will enhance the current green space of Depot Park with five innovative “tulpi” seats, a musical instrument garden, and a small accessible table.

“The Recreation Department is excited and fully supports the partnership with Come Alive Outside and the Better Places Program for a vibrant new look for Depot Park. I was able to attend the Community Steering Committee in March to better understand what the community preferred, collect feedback, and overall comments in regard to what structures are going in the park. I am excited for the project to get started." said Kim Peters, Superintendent of Recreation and Parks.

“For the past year, we have been collecting needs, ideas, concerns, and dreams regarding Depot Park from organizations, businesses, and individuals with a multitude of different lived experiences.” said Arwen Turner, Executive Director of Come Alive Outside, “We can’t wait to see folks in our community enjoying the new park features their feedback inspired.”

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support these projects. Learn more and donate here.

About Better Places

Better Places is a community matching grant program empowering Vermonters to create inclusive and vibrant public places serving Vermont’s designated downtowns, village centers, new town centers, or neighborhood development areas. The program is led by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Community Foundation, and Patronicity, our crowdfunding experts. The program supports community-led projects that create, revitalize, or activate community gathering areas that bring people together to build welcoming and thriving places across Vermont.