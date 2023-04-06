ICYMI: FDLE joins Attorney General Moody’s xylazine public safety event

For Immediate Release

April 6, 2023



SARASOTA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) attended Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s public safety event alerting the public to the dangers of xylazine on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office also participated.



Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer that was never designed for human use. Similar to fentanyl, xylazine is commonly mixed with other drugs and sold to unsuspecting users—often with deadly consequences.



Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Xylazine mixed with fentanyl is complicating life-saving measures by first responders. When mixed with fentanyl, xylazine can make it difficult for first responders to administer life-saving treatment—as naloxone is ineffective on sedatives such as xylazine. In Florida, we have already outlawed this dangerous drug, but we are calling on the federal government to follow our lead and take action to reduce the supply of this dangerous substance and save lives.”



Florida Department of Law Enforcement Fort Myers Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson said, “In 2021, xylazine was the 11th-most frequently identified drug in the FDLE crime labs. In 2023, so far, it is the sixth-most frequently present drug in processing drug-related evidence statewide. Since 2021, our FDLE crime labs across the state have logged 1,090 cases of xylazine being present in processed evidence. This growing challenge is serious. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is committed to continuing to partner with our local law enforcement agencies and the Attorney General’s office to disrupt the flow of dangerous drugs into Florida and to protect all those who live, work and visit our state.”



In less than three years, FDLE’s labs have identified the deadly drug with more frequency. In

2021, the labs identified xylazine in tests an average of 32.3 times per month. In 2022, it was seen 44.7 times per month, and in 2023 is has been seen 55.3 times per month.



