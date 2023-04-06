Investwise LLC Enhances the Health of Underserved Communities Worldwide with its Sponsorship of the Wabano Center

Investwise LLC commits to providing health & wellness services to underserved communities worldwide with its sponsorship of the Wabano Center.
— The Wabano Clinic
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Investwise LLC proudly announced today its sponsorship of the Wabano Center for Aboriginal Health in Ottawa, Canada, as part of the company's ongoing commitment to providing access to health and wellness services and information for underserved communities worldwide. Spencer Mitchell, CEO and founder of Investwise, expressed the company's delight in supporting the Wabano clinic for a period of one year or potentially longer, by providing access to a comprehensive bundle of Stayhealthy Inc's apps and services.
The sponsorship is part of a larger global initiative aimed at enhancing health and wellness resources for underserved communities. Stayhealthy Inc has developed a collection of innovative tools, including Color Quest AR, a children's coloring app that employs Augmented Reality to educate kids about their bodies, exercise, and healthy eating habits. With over 4 million downloads, the app is available for both Apple and Android devices. https://color-quest.onelink.me/pB4c/shlsi
In addition to Color Quest AR, the bundle features engaging children's songs and videos from the Snack Town Allstars, which promote healthier life choices, as well as OWL, a cancer survivor platform, and The Body Fact Index (BFI), a tool that helps users measure, track, and improve their body fat percentage. The package also includes a health-focused concentration/memory game, educational booklets for adults on diseases and anatomy, and children's educational ebooks designed to be both entertaining and informative. Under normal circumstances, the full bundle would cost users an annual fee of up to $500 however, the program offers it to a select number of families through the Wabano Center at no cost, thanks to generous sponsor support from organizations like Investwise LLC.
The Wabano Clinic, expressed gratitude to Mr. Mitchell and Investwise for their generous contribution, stating, "We are thankful for Investwise's support, which will enable us to better serve our indigenous community here in Ottawa. We are excited to introduce these fun and educational apps to our community members, as they offer great value and foster a positive approach to health and wellness."
This partnership between Investwise LLC and the Wabano Center for Aboriginal Health underscores Investwise's dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of underserved communities by facilitating access to vital health and wellness resources. As the program continues to expand, more individuals and families will benefit from these innovative tools and services, empowering them to make informed decisions about their well-being and ultimately leading to healthier, more fulfilling lives.
About Wabano Clinic:
Wabano was created by Indigenous people in Canada for Indigenous people. We bring the knowledge of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people and cultures into one beautiful space. A space that celebrates the resilience and beauty of our unique communities. At Wabano, Indigenous people guide the path of their health and their healthcare. At Wabano, we believe our Elders’ teachings that say learning is lifelong. Gaining mastery – or excellence – is a journey that requires support all along the way. Wabano was created to be a place where Indigenous people are supported on their paths of excellence – both individually and together as a community. Wabano addresses health from an Indigenous perspective. We practice holistic health. That means that we believe that true health includes four aspects of well-being: physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. At Wabano, we blend contemporary with traditional to find the perfect balance for you and your entire family. Our unique model of care is so effective, that it informs health policy across the Province.
About Investwise:
Investwise LLC is strategically located in Houston, Texas, the home of the world’s largest Medical Center and Energy Capital. We specialize in providing our corporate clients with spacious and luxurious short-term home rentals. Additionally, we create the ultimate experiences through our concierge of executive services.
The company was launched in 2017, by Mr. Spencer Mitchell, Founder/CEO. He was able to give birth to an idea, that has excelled in the world of hospitality services. At the present, Investwise LLC has additional holdings in healthcare facilities, insurance, media, investment management, and many other industries.
Investwise LLC is a proud member and supporter of the prestigious, Houston Texans Luxe community, and Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA). We also support many local community organizations: The Ty Ty Washington Foundation, Community Family Centers, Harris County Precinct 2, Texas State Troopers Association, and others….
Your home of The R.I.C.H. Approach!!!
