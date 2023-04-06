Sysdig Achieves Compliance and Auditing and Monitoring and Observability Distinctions in AWS Cloud Operations Competency

Sysdig, a leader in cloud security powered by runtime insights, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Competency in the categories of Compliance and Auditing and Monitoring and Observability. The new AWS Cloud Operations Competency allows customers to select validated AWS Partners who offer comprehensive solutions with an integrated approach across all five solution areas of Cloud Operations: Cloud Financial Management, Cloud Governance, Monitoring and Observability, Compliance and Auditing, and Operations Management. As an AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partner, Sysdig has demonstrated expertise in helping customers build a strong and scalable foundation for their end-to-end Cloud Operations. Sysdig previously achieved six other AWS Competency designations.

IT Operations are at the heart of every organization. It can be time-consuming and challenging for customers to determine the best approach to set up their organization for operational excellence. Without the right model for operating at cloud scale, organizations can struggle to balance their needs for security, compliance, and operational safety with their responsibility to boost innovation, speed, and agility. Builders can run into inefficient and siloed application development, difficult deployments that result in errors, and downtime in mission-critical applications. Many of these issues are caused by customers focusing on one area of Cloud Operations over others, resulting in them missing the opportunity to generate a larger ROI during their digital transformation. AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partners have proven customer success in delivering solutions to help customers set up, build, migrate, and operate securely and efficiently with an integrated approach to Cloud Operations.

The AWS Cloud Operations Competency differentiates AWS Partner Network (APN) members with significant expertise in providing cross-functional guidance across the five solution areas of Cloud Operations. Sysdig follows AWS best practices and has proven experience in:

Compliance and Auditing — Sysdig Secure allows customers to easily implement compliance processes faster. Customers can automate processes, continually oversee the compliance posture of their AWS resources, and automatically collect evidence to improve their audit readiness and ongoing real-time internal reporting and monitoring.

— Sysdig Secure allows customers to easily implement compliance processes faster. Customers can automate processes, continually oversee the compliance posture of their AWS resources, and automatically collect evidence to improve their audit readiness and ongoing real-time internal reporting and monitoring. Monitoring and Observability — Sysdig Monitor has a proven track record of helping customers use observability services to understand what is happening across their technology stack at any time, leveraging AWS-native services, Application Performance Monitoring (APM), and open-source solutions. With validated AWS Partners, customers can get an end-to-end view into events in cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments. They also gain insights into the behavior, performance, and health of their systems to reduce time to detect and resolve issues.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Sysdig secures cloud innovation with the power of runtime insights. By applying visibility from runtime across the software lifecycle, Sysdig Secure helps security and DevSecOps teams prioritize risk to prevent, detect, and respond at cloud speed. Organizations running applications on AWS can manage cloud security posture, implement continuous compliance, automate the enforcement of governance, and pass audits with detailed evidence.

Sysdig also radically simplifies cloud and Kubernetes monitoring and helps lower costs with deep visibility into cloud-native workloads. Sysdig allows AWS customers to get insights into cloud health and performance at scale with observability based on open standards, including open source Prometheus. Unlike other tools that provide limited Kubernetes detail, Sysdig Monitor displays all important information in a single unified view with actionable remediation steps. Cost-saving recommendations based on utilization metrics help DevOps teams prioritize rightsizing efforts to save an average of 40 percent on their cloud bills.

"Attaining the AWS Cloud Operations Competency speaks to the deep expertise of the Sysdig solution. Customers know when they choose Sysdig, they are getting a solution that can help them achieve their cloud goals," said Phil Williams, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Alliances. "Sysdig provides a comprehensive solution that brings security and observability to cloud environments. Our customers find value in our ability to detect threats faster, instantly detect risk changes, and prioritize what really matters."

Sysdig helps companies secure and accelerate innovation in the cloud. Powered by runtime insights, the cloud security platform stops threats in real time and reduces vulnerabilities by up to 95%. Rooted in runtime, the company created Falco, the open standard for cloud threat detection. By knowing what is running in production, Dev and security teams can focus on the risks that matter most. From shift left to shield right, the most innovative companies around the world rely on Sysdig to prevent, detect, and respond at cloud speed.

