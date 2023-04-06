Associa Hawaii Joins Community Partners To Recognize Local Teachers And Help Disadvantaged Students

HONOLULU, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hawaii (AH), a leading provider of community management services throughout the state of Hawaii, recently partnered with its community partners at Capitol Place condominiums and The Central Ala Moana condominiums to recognize teachers and help the students at Oahu's Princess Ruth Ke'elikolani Middle School.

Volunteers collected markers, notebooks, pens, lunchboxes, and water bottles that were packed into 15 backpacks and then donated to Ke'elikolani students in need. In addition, 11 gift cards from local retail stores totaling more than $550 were collected for distribution to the faculty's teachers in recognition of their tremendous dedication and continued hard work.

The event was part of Associa's Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company's commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House, among others.

"Today's teachers face so many challenges while working to educate their students," said Associa Hawaii President Pauli Wong, CMCA®, RS®. "We're pleased to support their efforts and to help ensure that their students have the supplies they need to learn."

