Global Dietary Fibers Market to 2028: Rising Consumption of Dietary Fiber Supplements to Fulfill Nutritional Requirements Drives Growth

According to this analysis, the Global Dietary Fibers Market was valued at ~US$ 5 billion in 2017. It is estimated to be ~US$ 8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 15 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of ~11% during 2022-2028.

Increased product demand due to growing consumer awareness of eating a healthy diet and leading an active lifestyle is likely to fuel the market expansion of dietary fibers in the forecasted period.

It is anticipated that the growing consumption of dietary fiber supplements to fulfill nutritional requirements will drive market growth. Due to the aging population, rising rates of lifestyle diseases like heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and stroke among others and rising healthcare expenses, dietary supplements are in extremely high demand.

The demand for functional foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds in the regions like Asia Pacific and North America is also being driven by an increase in the consumption of plant-based, fortified, vegan, low-salt, low-fat foods with added health benefits, which is expected to boost demand for dietary fibers in the forecasted periods.

Market expansion is being hampered by the lack of awareness of the health advantages of dietary fiber in rural areas and stringent government regulations regarding dietary fibers.

The market for dietary fibers was just slightly impacted by COVID-19. To increase immunity and muscular mass, dietary fibers are also utilized. As a result, there was a strong demand for dietary fiber products during the pandemic. Additionally, consumers started using dietary fibers in their daily diets, which had an impact on the market's overall growth.

Scope of the Report

The Global Dietary Fibers Market is segmented into Source, Type, and Application. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four regions. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ Billion

By Source

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Nuts & Seeds

Legumes

By Type

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

By Geography

North America ( USA , Canada , and Mexico )

( , , and ) Europe ( France , Italy , Germany , Spain , UK, and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , UK, and Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Australia , and Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , and Africa )

Key Players

Cargill, Incorporated

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

Roquette Freres

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

DuPont

J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH + Co KG

Kerry Group plc

Nexira

BENEO

Key Trends by Market Segment

By Source - The Cereals & Grains segment dominated the market in 2021, as consumption of fibers lower the risk of cardiovascular conditions like coronary heart disease and stroke

The primary dietary fiber sources in cereals & grains include oat, bran, corn, rice, and wheat which are abundant in soluble and insoluble fibers including beta-glucan, cellulose, and hemicellulose, which have health advantages like lowering the risk of diabetes and heart disease

Due to its improved nutritional profile, breakfast cereals are significantly expanding the market share in the global dietary fiber market. This is due to consumers' growing health worries about the negative health impacts of processed and fast foods as well as their excessive calorie consumption when compared to recommended daily intake levels.

By Type - The soluble segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, as soluble fiber has the potential to lower blood cholesterol and sugar levels which aids in blood glucose control, lowering the risk of diabetes.

During digestion, soluble fibers attract water and turn it into a gel. Soluble fibers can be found in fruits, vegetables, cereals, nuts, whole grains, and seeds.

Soluble fiber also aids in the prevention of diarrhea, constipation, and inflammatory bowel disease. It aids in caloric control by increasing the release of satiety hormones.

By Application - Food & Beverages accounted for the highest market share in 2021 owing to increased consumer knowledge of the value of dietary fiber in daily meals.

The demand for nutrient consumption among younger generations has driven the expansion of nutritional supplements, which offer dietary fiber-related supplements.

As a result of consumer's improved nutritional profile, breakfast cereal sales are also increasing rapidly. The domination of the market is due to an increase in health-conscious customers and awareness of the harmful effects of fast food and excessive calorie consumption, which can result in a number of lifestyle diseases.

By Geography: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share among all regions in 2021, due to the young population in developing countries like India and Bangladesh becoming more aware of the importance of consuming nutrient-dense food products .

China continues to be a profitable market for insoluble and soluble dietary fibers in the region due to the enormous population base with a potential customer market. Additionally, the nation is going through a huge period of innovation and the introduction of new products.

Some of the reasons driving the expansion of the market for dietary fibers in Asia-Pacific include a rise in the aging population, government recommendations to incorporate fiber-rich foods in the daily diet, and rising per capita income. Also, busy lifestyles have led consumers to choose ready-to-eat foods, which has aided manufacturers in developing fiber-rich snacks, particularly for health-conscious customers.

