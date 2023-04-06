Cough Assist Devices Market Revenue to Cross USD 480 Mn by 2031 | TMR Study

There were 1,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,855 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cough assist devices market size was worth USD 218.5 Mn in 2021 and is expected to exceed value of USD 480.7 Mn by 2031. The market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2031.
Frequency of respiratory diseases is rising. Besides, the geriatric population and the number of smokers is also increasing, which is expected to drive the global cough assist devices market. Better consumer understanding about how to use these devices as well as development of novel, more sophisticated devices are anticipated to drive market demand.
Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, increase in popularity of telemedicine, availability of healthcare with cutting-edge facilities, and rise in acceptance of these products in home care settings are likely to drive market development.
Many neuromuscular problems are becoming more common, and the number of cough assist devices receiving FDA clearance is rising, creating profitable potential for market participants. Development of affordable, cutting-edge technology-based products, including automated cough help devices, is the main emphasis of manufacturers.
In line with market trends in the cough assist devices industry, demand for these products is expected to rise in the near future. This is due to expanding aging population, rise in respiratory diseases, as well as development of novel and more technologically advanced devices. Use of telemedicine is growing, which is another market driver, as is the rise in acceptance of these gadgets in home care settings.
Global Cough Assist Devices Market: Key Players
Global Cough Assist Devices Market: Growth Drivers
Global Cough Assist Devices Market: Regional Landscape
