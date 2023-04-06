Safer Buildings Coalition Announces FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr as Featured Keynote at Wireless Tech and Policy Summit

Event to be held May 24th, Washington DC focuses on In-Building Wireless Communication innovation and thought leadership

The Safer Buildings Coalition (SBC), the only association purpose-built to lead national policy and education for in-building wireless services, announced today the inaugural Safer Buildings Coalition Wireless Tech & Policy Summit. Scheduled for May 24th at Washington, DC's National House Center, this one-day Convention and Expo brings together tech industry and policy leaders to discuss the opportunities and challenges found at the intersection of wireless policy and wireless technology.

The Wireless Tech & Policy Summit packs a slate of cannot-miss sessions into a single jam-packed day, allowing participants to really delve into the topics that impact the present and future of wireless communication and public safety. The summit features keynotes from FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr and others to be announced.

Commissioner Carr has led the FCC's work to modernize its infrastructure rules and accelerate the buildout of high-speed networks. His reforms cut billions of dollars in red tape, enabled the private sector to construct high-speed networks in communities across the country, and extended America's global leadership in 5G. Commissioner Carr is also focused on expanding America's skilled workforce—the tower climbers and construction crews needed to build next-gen networks. Additional keynote speakers will be announced soon.

In addition to remarks by Commissioner Carr and other keynote speakers, the day will include panel discussion on the following topics:

Broadband Infrastructure Funding: Major projects teed up and ready to go.

School Safety and Wireless Communications: Critical Comms making a difference.

User Equipment Evolution: Direct Mode, HPUE, Satellite to mobile, convergence, and more.

How will we use 4.9GHz and 6GHz? Policy, innovation, in-building possibilities.

Wireless Location Accuracy: Are we ready for device-based location accuracy?

Managing Noise and Interference in PS Comms: Are public safety networks at risk?

The day includes opening, lunch, and closing networking receptions.

Limited premium sponsorships and exhibitor opportunities remain. For sponsorship opportunities contact SBC at www.saferbuildings.org/contact-us.

About Safer Buildings Coalition

The Safer Buildings Coalition (SBC) is the only trade association purpose-built to lead national policy and education for in-building wireless services through serving the public safety, cellular and real estate communities. From its inception before the FCC in February 2012, SBC has been at the forefront advancing ideas, codes, and standards to make buildings safer for Public Safety personnel and the public they serve. SBC is an independent, 501(c)4 non-profit organization. For more information, please visit www.saferbuildings.org.

