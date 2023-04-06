Synterex, Inc. named a 2023 Fast 50 company by Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal has named Synterex to its exclusive 2023 Fast 50 list, which represents the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts.

BOSTON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Boston Business Journal has named Synterex, Inc. to its exclusive 2023 Fast 50 list, which represents the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal for the second time, which would not have been possible without the constant hard work and dedication of our employees. We are also thankful to our clients for continuing to entrust us with their mission of getting important new therapies to patients," said Synterex President Jeanette Towles.

The Fast 50 companies are selected and ranked based on revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. The numbers are crunched and analyzed by the Boston Business Journal's research department.

"We are so happy to be able to celebrate this year's Fast 50, bringing together the leaders, founders and professionals working at the region's fastest-growing private companies," said Carolyn M. Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal.

A Fast 50 special publication is scheduled to run in the May 19 weekly edition of the Boston Business Journal and online that week as well. A celebration to honor this year's Fast 50 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 17 at the Westin Copley Marriot where the rankings will be released.

Companies on the Fast 50 must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and must have reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2019 and $1 million in 2022 to be considered.

For the complete list of 2023 Fast 50 companies: https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/news/2023/03/27/here-are-the-50-fastest-growing-private-companies.html.

Event details: https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/event/168658/2023/2023-fast50-awards.

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 45 markets owned by American City Business Journals. For marketing and sponsorship opportunities, contact the Business Journal today.

About Synterex, Inc.:

Synterex is a WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise and disability-owned global clinical and regulatory consulting firm that provides clinical development solutions.

Delivering quality regulatory documentation requires navigating an evolving landscape influenced by regulators, research committees, healthcare professionals, and—most importantly—the scientific method itself.

At Synterex, we forge lasting and meaningful relationships that flex with the dynamic nature of science and technology.

Our staffers are seasoned and dedicated, with extensive experience doing the work hands-on as well as building and leading teams. Synterex is committed to applying our years of experience and current subject matter and technical knowledge to help clients deliver important new therapies to patients in an expedient manner.

Media Contact

Jeanette Towles, Synterex, Inc., 1 781-285-5399, info@synterex.com

SOURCE Synterex, Inc.