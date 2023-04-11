Riverain’s ClearRead™ CT With Clear Visual Intelligence™ Now Deployed Throughout Cedars-Sinai Health System

Cedars-Sinai Lung Health Program Expands Use of ClearRead with CVI Solutions Beyond Xray to Now Include CT
Cedars-Sinai Lung Health Program Expands Use of ClearRead with CVI Solutions Beyond Xray to Now Include CT
MIAMISBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverain Technologies, a medical device company revolutionizing chest imaging interpretation with its Clear Visual Intelligence (CVI), announced that Cedars-Sinai has added ClearRead CT to its Lung Health program. Cedars-Sinai has used ClearRead Xray with CVI throughout its hospitals and outpatient campuses since 2012. ClearRead is the only proven CVI solution with unique suppression technology that improves diagnostic accuracy for thoracic imaging interpretation.
ClearRead with CVI enables radiologists to see past physical structures, like bones and vessels, and machine noise, which can compromise accurate and efficient diagnoses. Now radiologists have an unobstructed view within the existing workflow and can focus on what matters to precisely detect, characterize, and report findings to improve diagnostic accuracy and advance earlier intervention. ClearRead CT with CVI works alongside standard CT images and can reduce missed nodules by 29 percent and reduce nodule search time by 26 percent.*
“There is an exploding volume and complexity of imaging interpretation, compounded by radiologist burnout and the radiologist shortage,” says Steve Worrell, CEO of Riverain Technologies. “The extension of our Cedars-Sinai relationship is helping address those challenges in the Southern California market. Cedars-Sinai’s radiologists are using CVI to see clearly and interpret with certainty, enhancing the management of lung cancer patients by detecting actionable pulmonary nodules.”
Cedars-Sinai implemented ClearRead CT’s Vessel Suppress, Detect, and Compare applications for all chest-related cases at its inpatient and outpatient facilities.
About Riverain Technologies
Riverain Technologies is on a mission to revolutionize radiology by eliminating delayed cardiothoracic disease diagnoses. Using unique suppression technology, the company’s ClearRead™ imaging interpretation solutions with Clear Visual Intelligence™ (CVI) create an unobstructed view within the existing workflow so radiologists can focus on what matters to detect, precisely characterize, and report findings. Imaging interpretation with CVI moves radiologists beyond standard background-impaired imaging interpretation to allow focus on the actionable data to correctly and quickly detect cardiothoracic diseases with newfound Certainty of Search™ (CoS). For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/.
* Lo, S. B., Freedman, M. T., Gillis, L. B., White, C. S., & Mun, S. K. (2018). JOURNAL CLUB: Computer-Aided Detection of Lung Nodules on CT With a Computerized Pulmonary Vessel Suppressed Function. American Journal of Roentgenology, 210(3), 480–488. doi: 10.2214/ajr.17.18718.
Media Contacts:
David Truncer
dtruncer@riveraintech.com
Patty Pologruto
patty@greymattermarketing.com
David Truncer
Riverain Technologies
+19377506744 ext. email us here
You just read:
Riverain’s ClearRead™ CT With Clear Visual Intelligence™ Now Deployed Throughout Cedars-Sinai Health System
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
David Truncer
Riverain Technologies
+19377506744 ext.
email us here