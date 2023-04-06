Eastbound lanes closed on Farrington Highway on April 10 and 11

Main, News Posted on Apr 6, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists that the eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway (Route 93) will be closed between Manunūnū Street and Maipalaoa Road on Monday and Tuesday, April 10 and 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for work at Maipalaoa Bridge. A closure of the eastbound lanes is required to move the portable concrete barriers and install pavement striping to prepare for Phase 3 of the project, which will be on the mauka side of the bridge.

During closure hours, traffic will be contraflowed in the westbound lanes, allowing for one lane open in each direction.

Message boards will be placed notifying motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Roadwork is weather-permitting.

