THE ARTIST AND PRODUCER RELATIONSHIP, WITH TONY BROWN, LEE ANN WOMACK AND FRANK LIDDELL

The 2023 NAMM Show Panel of Country Music Hitmakers
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “We envision a world in which the joy of making music is a precious element of daily living for everyone; a world in which every child has a deep desire to learn music and a recognized right to be taught; and in which every adult is a passionate champion and defender of that right.” — NAMM Vision Statement
Through a shared vision, Billboard and Rolling Stone music journalist Steve Baltin will lead the panel discussion about the fragile relationship between the artist and producer. Legendary Grammy Award-winning record producer and pianist Tony Brown shares, "To me, the artist-producer relationship is one of the most significant. They must be on the same page creatively throughout the song and share the same goal. Whether we are working on an Americana track, contemporary or traditional, the artist and producer have to have the same direction and be one in every aspect for it to come together." Tony, legendary country music producer and record label executive, is the co-founder of Universal South Records, and the former President of MCA Records Nashville. He has produced numerous hits by artists like George Strait, Reba McEntire, and Vince Gill, to name a few.
The in-person and live-streamed three-day event, held from April 13th to 15th, connects innovative industry professionals and musicians and supports those in the business of music-making. Events will include showcases for brands, manufacturers, retailers, and artists. The far too critical discussion regarding the artist-producer relationship is designed to engage and inspire business growth in music for the artist and producer. No. 1 Billboard chart topping country artist Lee Ann Womack will be among the panelists joining to discuss the artist and producer relationship. With six albums and international chart-topping singles, Lee Ann has earned six Country Music Association Awards, five Academy of Country Music Awards, a GRAMMY® and much more.
The unique panel conversation will cover the trust capabilities and musical chemistry that each must have to succeed.
Steve will lead the country music hitmakers in a panel in uncovering the tips and techniques that are critical to the studio relationship. Frank Liddell, American record producer and founder of Carnival Music, says, "I can’t think of anything more exciting, and inspiring, to sit on a panel and have a conversation with the greatest singer I’ve ever known, and my hero of producers." Frank is notable for producing Miranda Lambert’s GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Album of the Year records spanning from 2001 to 2016, as well as acclaimed projects for Lee Ann Womack, Jack Ingram, Pistol Annies, David Nail and Elton John tribute Restoration to name a few.
Be sure to tune in on Saturday, April 15th, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM PST for the Artist and Producer Relationship panel conversation featuring three of country music’s biggest hitmakers: Tony Brown, Lee Ann Womack, and Frank Liddell.
