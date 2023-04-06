Cough Assist Devices Market Revenue to Cross USD 480 Mn by 2031 | TMR Study

The global cough assist devices market growth is driven by the increase in prevalence of respiratory conditions, growth in geriatric population, surge in number of smokers, rise in awareness about the usage of these devices, and development of new and more advanced devices.

The global cough assist devices market size was worth USD 218.5 Mn in 2021 and is expected to exceed value of USD 480.7 Mn by 2031. The market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2031.



Frequency of respiratory diseases is rising. Besides, the geriatric population and the number of smokers is also increasing, which is expected to drive the global cough assist devices market. Better consumer understanding about how to use these devices as well as development of novel, more sophisticated devices are anticipated to drive market demand.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 218.5 Mn in 2021 Estimated Value USD 480.7 Mn by 2031 Growth Rate 8.3% Forecast Period 2022–2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type and End-user Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Koninklijke Philips N.V., Triumph Medical Services, Baxter, ICU Medical, Inc., VieMed, McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc., Aetna, Inc., Ventec Life Systems, Hayek Medical, and West Care Medical

Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, increase in popularity of telemedicine, availability of healthcare with cutting-edge facilities, and rise in acceptance of these products in home care settings are likely to drive market development.

Many neuromuscular problems are becoming more common, and the number of cough assist devices receiving FDA clearance is rising, creating profitable potential for market participants. Development of affordable, cutting-edge technology-based products, including automated cough help devices, is the main emphasis of manufacturers.

In line with market trends in the cough assist devices industry, demand for these products is expected to rise in the near future. This is due to expanding aging population, rise in respiratory diseases, as well as development of novel and more technologically advanced devices. Use of telemedicine is growing, which is another market driver, as is the rise in acceptance of these gadgets in home care settings.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on end-user, it is anticipated that the hospitals segment would dominate the global cough assist device market between 2022 and 2031. Hospitals see numerous patients who need care for respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. As a result, hospitals have a high need for this equipment.





Based on product type, it is expected that the cough assist devices segment would dominate the global market in the near future. As most respiratory illnesses are chronic, long-term treatment is necessary. As a result, patients choose to buy these devices rather than go to hospitals for treatment. Also, the majority of cough assist devices are made to be portable and simple to use, making them comfortable for patients to use at homecare settings or elsewhere.



Global Cough Assist Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in prevalence of different respiratory disorders is estimated to support the global industry during the forecast period. Cough assist devices are often utilized to treat various respiratory disorders such as COPD, bronchiectasis, asthma, and cystic fibrosis. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that COPD accounted for 3.23 million deaths in 2019 and was the third largest cause of mortality. Additionally, low- to middle-income countries recorded nearly 90% of all COPD fatalities among people below the age of 70.

Since the prevalence of respiratory disorders, such as COPD, tends to increase with age, rise in elderly population is expected to fuel adoption of cough assist devices. Respiratory infections, which make it hard to cough up mucus and clear it out of the throat, are more common in the elderly population. As such, cough machines are in high demand among the adult population. The requirement for home healthcare is rising among the geriatric population, which is expected to boost demand for lightweight, user-friendly devices.

Global Cough Assist Devices Market: Regional Landscape

Based on market forecast, North America is expected to lead the global market. This is attributed to rise in incidence of chronic respiratory conditions including cystic fibrosis and COPD, which make it harder to cough up mucus and raises the likelihood of infection and other problems. Expansion of healthcare access and accessibility to advanced medical technology and infrastructure are key elements that support North America's market lead. High spending on healthcare and existence of reimbursement schemes for cough assist devices from both public and private players are anticipated to drive business opportunities in the North America market.



Global Cough Assist Devices Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Cough Assist Devices

Cough Assist Consumables

End-user

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



