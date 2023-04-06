Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,806 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam criticises inaccurate information in Netflix's MH370 documentary

VIETNAM, April 6 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Thursday demanded the maker of Netflix's documentary "MH370: The Plane That Disappeared" correct claims alleging that Vietnamese authorities were "uncooperative" during the search for the missing aircraft.

Deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng, during a press briefing in Hà Nội, stressed that in the immediate aftermath of the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in March 2014, the Vietnamese authorities prepared a response plan, shared information, coordinated with Malaysia and other countries to conduct a wide-scale search and rescue, and supported foreign journalists on reporting on the incident.

Those efforts at the time were acknowledged by the international community and reflected by the press in Việt Nam and abroad, Hằng noted.

"As we all know, so far, competent authorities have not given an official conclusion on the MH370 incident," Hằng remarked.

"Therefore, that the documentary MH370: The Plane That Disappeared gave assessments without the official conclusion from the authorities means the information is factually incorrect, unfounded, and does not accurately reflect the efforts of the Vietnamese authorities, causing discontent in the Vietnamese public opinion."

"We ask that the producers and filmmakers accurately portray Việt Nam's contributions in the search and rescue for the plane and to remove or amend inaccurate information."

The three-part documentary was available for streaming on Netflix in March this year, coinciding with the 9th anniversary of the aircraft's disappearance.

It discussed various theories about what happened to the flight with 239 people on board that fateful day.— VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam criticises inaccurate information in Netflix's MH370 documentary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more