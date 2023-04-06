Việt Nam criticises inaccurate information in Netflix's MH370 documentary

VIETNAM, April 6 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Thursday demanded the maker of Netflix's documentary "MH370: The Plane That Disappeared" correct claims alleging that Vietnamese authorities were "uncooperative" during the search for the missing aircraft.

Deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng, during a press briefing in Hà Nội, stressed that in the immediate aftermath of the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in March 2014, the Vietnamese authorities prepared a response plan, shared information, coordinated with Malaysia and other countries to conduct a wide-scale search and rescue, and supported foreign journalists on reporting on the incident.

Those efforts at the time were acknowledged by the international community and reflected by the press in Việt Nam and abroad, Hằng noted.

"As we all know, so far, competent authorities have not given an official conclusion on the MH370 incident," Hằng remarked.

"Therefore, that the documentary MH370: The Plane That Disappeared gave assessments without the official conclusion from the authorities means the information is factually incorrect, unfounded, and does not accurately reflect the efforts of the Vietnamese authorities, causing discontent in the Vietnamese public opinion."

"We ask that the producers and filmmakers accurately portray Việt Nam's contributions in the search and rescue for the plane and to remove or amend inaccurate information."

The three-part documentary was available for streaming on Netflix in March this year, coinciding with the 9th anniversary of the aircraft's disappearance.

It discussed various theories about what happened to the flight with 239 people on board that fateful day.— VNS