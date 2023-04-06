Australian Governor-General wraps up State visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, April 6 - HÀ NỘI Australian Governor-General David Hurley and his delegation left HCM City on Thursday, wrapping up his visit to Việt Nam.

He was the first foreign leader to pay a State visit to Việt Nam in 2023, and also the first national guest that President Võ Văn Thưởng has met in his new position.

The visit was part of activities in celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of Việt Nam-Australia diplomatic relations.

During his visit, Hurley laid wreaths at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs, and President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum in Hà Nội; attended an official welcome ceremony; held talks with President Võ Văn Thưởng; met with Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

He also visited the headquarters of the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations in Hà Nội and several educational institutions in HCM City.

At meetings, the two sides expressed their pleasure with the substantive and effective development of the Strategic Partnership after 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Many cooperation areas mentioned in the Action Programme for the 2020-2023 period have become pillars and bright spots in the relationship such as security - defence, economy - trade, science - technology, education - training, and people-to-people exchanges.

The leaders shared about collaboration between the legislatures of the two countries in perfecting legal institutions to strengthen cooperation in regional and global issues such as promoting the digital transformation ecosystem and just energy transition and climate change response.

Considering that the two countries still have a lot of room and potential for cooperation, they discussed major orientations to increase relations in various fields.

They agreed to discuss upgrading the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership at an appropriate time. Within the framework of the visit, State President Võ Văn Thưởng's spouse Phan Thị Thanh Tâm and spouse of the Australian Governor-General Linda Hurley visited the Việt Nam National Academy of Music.

The State visit contributed to further strengthening the bilateral relations and the strategic trust between the two countries and is a prominent milestone in the year celebrating the two countries' diplomatic ties. VNA/VNS