Intimate Dietitian Networking Events Touring the US Summer 2023 | RoundTable Rendezvous Tour Coming to a City Near You

UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- United States: The Dietitian Collaborative, a connection community for registered dietitians, is hosting a series of in-person networking and mini-mastermind events, called the RoundTable Rendezvous, for registered dietitians from late April through Mid-September throughout the United States.
“Being an entrepreneur dietitian can be isolating; finding a community of your peers that you truly vibe with is the key to feeling supported and uplifted as dietitian,” says Celestina Brunetti RDN, LD, the owner of the Dietitian Collaborative and dietitian connector / host of the upcoming RoundTable Rendezvous Tour.
The RoundTable Rendezvous Tour is all about connecting dietitians & nutrition professionals in an intimate, low-key, networking and collaboration-focused environment. The Tour will span 4.5 months, will stop at 10 cities throughout the US, and will host 16 in-person networking events for dietitians and nutrition professionals.
Join the Tour when it stops at your location to take part in a 4 hour Networking & Mini-Mastermind with:
• Chill Local Brewery Vibes
• Light Snacks & Your Favorite Local Brew
• Tons of Networking & Connection Time
• Intimate Vibe with a max of 10 Attendees (per event date) to foster genuine connections
• Intimate RoundTable Discussion w. a Collaboration-Focused Topic
• Continued Connection Post Event
The RoundTable Rendezvous Tour starts in Austin, TX, with additional tour locations of Las Vegas, NV, Denver, CO, Chicago, IL, Providence, RI, Brooklyn, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Charlotte, NC, Miami, FL, and Los Angeles, CA.
Tickets are available for purchase now for $111 Practitioner Rate | $88 Equity Rate.
Each event date is limited to 10 attendees, so if you know you want come, secure a ticket!
This event was made possible, in-part, by the support of our sponsors: The Kirsten Screen, Dietitian Counselling Skills, Master the Media, Blue Jayne, Empowering Dietitians, Bitchin Nutrition, Snapstudio55, Dietitian Side Hustle, The Dietitian Editor, The Dietitian Resource, and Shelby Ruiz Virtual Support Services.
Contact
Celestina Brunetti
The Dietitian Collaborative
+1 718-213-1096
email us here