NowVertical Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Financial Webinar

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (“NOW” or the “Company”), the Vertical Intelligence (“VI”) company, will announce its 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, after the market close, followed by a webinar at 9:00 AM EDT (6:00 AM PDT) on Thursday, April 20, 2023 to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.



NOW invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming earnings webinar, where Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer, Alim Virani, Chief Financial Officer, and Sasha Grujicic, President, will discuss the 2022 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Investor Conference Call Registration:

Register here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5a32d362ce2f47a8ac45a42727225248

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available following the call in the investor’s section of the company’s website at https://ir.nowvertical.com/news-and-media.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical Group is a Vertical Intelligence (VI) software and services provider that delivers vertically-specific data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications into private and public verticals globally. NOW's proprietary solutions sit at the foundation of the modern enterprise by transforming AI investments into VI, enabling its customers to minimize their risk, accelerate the time to value, and reduce costs. NOW is rapidly growing organically and through targeted acquisitions. For more information about NOW, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

