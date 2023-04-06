Facial Implants Market Size Expected to Hit US$ 5.6 Billion by 2032, With 7.7% CAGR: Fact.MR Study

Sales of facial implants in Japan are estimated to surge at a CAGR of 6.1% and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 317.0 Mn in 2032.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global facial implants market size was valued at US$ 2.5 Bn in 2021. Sales of facial implants are expected to reach US$ 2.7 Bn in 2022 and US$ 5.6 Bn in 2032. As per Fact.MR Research, the global facial implants market is anticipated to showcase growth at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.



Increasing virtual representation on various social media platforms is anticipated to accelerate the demand for facial implants. Rising concerns associated with personal appearance, especially among the millennials are also expected to contribute to this growth.

Numerous advantages of plastic surgeries, such as less hospital stay, painless procedure, quick recovery time, and high safety are likely to surge the demand for facial implants. In addition, growing awareness regarding cosmetic surgeries and celebrity endorsements by brands are set to augur well for the market.

The global market is expected to showcase an upward shift by 2032 stoked by the rising number of chin augmentation procedures for facial rejuvenation purposes. Increasing cases of road accidents are leading to weak or recessed chin, which can be improved by chin enhancement surgery.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, around 1.3 million people die because of road traffic crashes worldwide. It also states that more than 93% of road traffic deaths occur in middle- and low-income countries. These numbers are estimated to grow at a fast pace with the increasing sales of vehicles, thereby pushing the market.

Moreover, increasing usage of polymer for performing deformity correction surgeries is likely to accelerate growth. As polymer has good tensile strength, it is set to exhibit high popularity for usage in facial implants.

Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and increasing focus on facial aesthetics are projected to boost the North America facial implants market. Similarly, ongoing development of the healthcare infrastructure and rising medical tourism activities in India and China are set to drive the Asia Pacific market.

Key Takeaways:

By product, the facial implant injectables segment is anticipated to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2032.

Based on material, sales in the polymer category are expected to surpass 7.2% in the forecast period.

The U.S. facial implants market is likely to be valued at US$ 2.0 Bn, registering 7.5% CAGR in 2032.

Demand for facial implants in the China is projected to reach nearly US$ 393.1 Mn by the end of 2032.

Sales of facial implants in Japan are estimated to surge at a CAGR of 6.1% and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 317.0 Mn in 2032.



Growth Drivers:

Increasing concerns regarding aesthetic and physical appearance among people are compelling them to adopt cosmetic procedures, including facial implants.

Rising cases of facial deformities owing to trauma and congenital disorders are likely to foster the demand for facial implants.

Restraints:

Cosmetic procedures, such as facial implants can have numerous side effects, including nerve damage, swelling, and prolonged scarring.

If facial implants become malpositioned or shift, these can lead to contour abnormalities.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021) US$ 2.5 Billion Expected Current Value (2022) US$ 2.7 Billion Anticipated Forecast Value (2032) US$ 5.6 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7.7% CAGR Growth of the U.S Market (2022-2032) 7.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 72 Tables No. of Figures 148 Figures

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players operating in the global market are focusing on technology innovations and new product launches to cater to the ever-increasing demand from customers. Some of the other key players are striving to expand their product portfolios and distribution channels to strengthen their positions in the global market.

For instance,

March 2022 : Zoriox Innovation Labs, a leading provider of medical solutions headquartered in Tamil Nadu, announced that it has started working with facial surgeons by using the cutting-edge Patient-Specific Implants (PSI) technology to reconstruct an individual's face.

: Zoriox Innovation Labs, a leading provider of medical solutions headquartered in Tamil Nadu, announced that it has started working with facial surgeons by using the cutting-edge Patient-Specific Implants (PSI) technology to reconstruct an individual's face. May 2022: Kelyniam Global, an innovative medical products manufacturing company based in the U.S., mentioned that its total revenue was $656,858 in the three months that ended in March 31, 2022. The company stated that it witnessed a high demand for custom implants in March 2022 owing to COVID-19.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Stryker Corporation

KLS Martin Group

Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Osteomed L.P.

Medartis AG

Integra Lifesciences

Matrix Surgical USA

Calavera Surgical Design

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Key Segments Covered in the Facial Implant Market Study

By Product : Chin and Mandibular Implants Cheek Implants Nasal Implants Facial Implant Injectables

By Material : Metal Facial Implants Biologicals Facial Implants Polymers Facial Implants Ceramic Facial Implants

By Procedure : Eyelid Surgery Facelift Rhinoplasty

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



