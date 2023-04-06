Discover Design Excellence on the AIA East Bay Home Tours 2023

Explore architecturally interesting homes in the East Bay on May 20, 2023
Just a sample of our seven homes for 2023
AIA East Bay Home Tours 2023
The public is invited to walk through private homes, meeting the owners and architects that created them.
OAKLAND, CA, US, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) East Bay Chapter is pleased to announce the return of its popular Home Tours event, offering the public an exclusive opportunity to step inside some of the most architecturally interesting homes in the East Bay. The AIA East BayHome Tours 2023 will take place on Saturday, May 20th, featuring a carefully curated selection of properties.
This year's event promises to showcase some of the region's most impressive and unique homes, designed by the area's most innovative architects and designers. The Home Tours will highlight a range of architectural styles, from historic to contemporary, and feature a diverse mix of spaces, from large homes to a backyard ADU’s
The AIA East Bay Home Tours 2023 will showcase seven Berkeley and Oakland homes with distinctive character and flair.
Visitors will have the chance to explore the properties, gain insights into the design process, and meet the talented architects and designers who collaborated with these homeowners to bring the projects to life.
"We are thrilled to offer the public the opportunity to explore some of the most architecturally significant homes in the East Bay," said Ursula Currie, AIA East Bay Chapter President. "The AIA East Bay Home Tours 2023 is a unique chance to discover the creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship behind some of the region's most intelligently designed homes."
The AIA East Bay Home Tours attracts a diverse audience of homeowners, design enthusiasts, and professionals. The event will provide an excellent opportunity to exchange ideas, network with peers, and discover the latest residential architecture and design trends.
Tickets for the AIA East Bay Home Tours 2023 are now available online at https://aiaeb.org/home-tours-2023/. Early-bird tickets are priced at $75 for AIA members and $10 for the general public. Regular tickets will be available at a higher price from May 1st onwards. The event is expected to sell out, so early booking is highly recommended.
About AIA East Bay: The American Institute of Architects (AIA) East Bay Chapter is a professional membership organization representing the architectural profession and related fields. The Chapter's mission is to support the practice of architecture by promoting excellence in design and advocating for the built environment. AIA East Bay offers a range of programs and events, including educational seminars, design competitions, and networking opportunities, to promote the profession and advance the industry. For more information, please visit https://aiaeb.org/.
