Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty Welcomes New Managing Broker to Bel Air and Monkton Offices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, one of the country's fastest-growing real estate brokerages with more than 2,000 Realtors® and over $8 billion in annual sales volume, is pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Glass as the new managing broker for the company's Bel Air and Monkton offices in Md.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (PRWEB) April 06, 2023

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty, one of the country's fastest-growing real estate brokerages with more than 2,000 Realtors® and over $8 billion in annual sales volume, is pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth Glass as the new managing broker for the company's Bel Air and Monkton offices in Md.

"It is a privilege to welcome Elizabeth—a true industry leader—to the company," said Shawn Guzzo, senior vice president, Greater Baltimore. "Her storied career perfectly positions her to guide our agents with integrity and expertise as they continue to achieve their business goals and reach new heights. We are honored to have Elizabeth on our team and excited to see the positive impact she will have on our Bel Air and Monkton offices."

Glass brings nearly 30 years of experience in the real estate industry to the company, including roles as a top sales professional, managing broker for nationally recognized firms and expert coach. With her wealth of knowledge as a broker, mentor and Realtor, Glass is uniquely poised to guide PenFed Realty's Bel Air and Monkton sales professionals as they grow and expand their businesses. She is licensed in Md., Del. and Pa., and is an active member of the Harford County Association of REALTORS®. Glass serves on the Maryland REALTORS® Statewide Forms and Professional Standards Committees, as well as holding the position as a Director-at-Large for the Association.

"I am thrilled to lend my passion for real estate to coaching and inspiring the Bel Air and Monkton sales professionals of PenFed Realty," said Glass. "The company has established an incredible reputation for taking perfect care of clients, which is a direct result of the care they show their agents. I am aligned in my dedication to offering unwavering support to the success of these extraordinary professionals."

Glass is a lifelong resident of Bel Air, Md., where she resides with her family. She can be reached by phone at (410) 515-5300 or by email at elizabeth.glass@penfedrealty.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty (http://www.penfedrealty.com) is a full-service real estate company with an annual sales volume of over $8 billion. Headquartered in Alexandria, Va., the company has over 2,000 agents and more than 60 offices, providing complete real estate services nationwide and helping over 20,000 clients with their real estate needs each year. PenFed Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of PenFed Credit Union and is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC. We are proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer. Equal Housing Opportunity.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/berkshire_hathaway_homeservices_penfed_realty_welcomes_new_managing_broker_to_bel_air_and_monkton_offices/prweb19269081.htm