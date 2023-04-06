NFP Welcomes Gaurav Kapoor to Its Expanding North America Construction and Infrastructure Group

Kapoor brings significant leadership experience plus strong technical product knowledge, market relationships and owner/contractor advisory capabilities

TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced Gaurav Kapoor has joined the company's North America Construction and Infrastructure Group. In his new role as senior vice president, head of Strategy, Digital and Operations, Kapoor will oversee the development and implementation of strategic initiatives, digital platforms and operations for the group.

NFP's North America Construction and Infrastructure Group, which is part of NFP's Specialty business, provides clients with comprehensive construction and surety services designed specifically for complex national and cross-border projects.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Gaurav to NFP as we continue to add considerable talent to our team," said David Bowcott, co-managing director of NFP's North America Construction and Infrastructure Group. "Through his various roles, Gaurav has cultivated a strong skillset of product knowledge, market relationships and advisory services that will help us drive exceptional value for clients."

Prior to joining NFP, Kapoor held multiple positions with Marsh, including most recently, strategy and operations leader for the Global Construction practice based in London. Before this role, Kapoor was Marsh's national project risk leader for the Canadian Construction practice, overseeing placement and advisory services for projects across all industry verticals. He holds the following designations: CIP (Chartered Insurance Professional) from the Insurance Institute of Canada, CRM® (Canadian Risk Management) from the Risk and Insurance Management Society, and ACSB (Associate in Canadian Surety Bonding) from the Surety Association of Canada. Kapoor completed a BBA degree with a concentration in finance, insurance and risk management from Wilfrid Laurier University.

"I'm excited to join NFP and be part of its growing North America Construction and Infrastructure Group," said Kapoor. "NFP's significant investments in building an elite team of construction leaders make it clear that the company is focused on helping clients navigate the substantial pipeline of North American construction projects that will flow in the coming years."

