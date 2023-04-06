Waldron and Torchiana Merge

Leading career development and organizational transformation firms join forces to enhance offerings and innovation

SEATTLE and SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waldron, a premier leadership development and organizational transformation consultancy, and Torchiana, a leader in talent solution services, have finalized an agreement to merge. The transaction unites two purpose-led organizations and represents the culmination of more than 30 years of industry leadership and collaboration.

The two firms currently serve geographies including the San Francisco Bay Area, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, Arizona, Utah, Nevada and New Mexico and provide global career solutions to some of the nation's top employers.

As leaders in career development, career transition, outplacement, executive coaching, leadership development, and organization and board governance effectiveness, Waldron and Torchiana deliver solutions to today's most pressing talent and organizational challenges. "Our clients are striving to conquer huge challenges and seize significant opportunities, and we're proud to support them with best-in-class, people-first solutions," said Mike Humphries, CEO of Waldron. "This merger is a natural extension of a decades-long relationship and will reinforce our two firms' shared commitment to helping individuals and organizations reach their full potential."

The merger highlights the two organizations' agility in adapting to the industry's evolution. "The rapidly changing business and talent environment is driving increased demand for smart, empathetic solutions," said Rod Bacon, CEO of Torchiana. "This merger will enable us to better meet that demand by offering more value to a client base with complex needs. We will be able to increase the scalability of our high-touch services and further invest in innovation to bring new solutions to market. Joining forces will also create enhanced diversity of thought, which is critical to spur innovation in a changing environment."

"Our clients need and deserve every advantage they can get as they take on their biggest challenges and opportunities, and that's why we are so excited about merging our two firms," said Kim Bohr, president and chief operating officer of Waldron. "With the combined organization as their strategic partner, our clients will benefit from greater diversity of talent, enhanced resources, and more tailored offerings to meet them wherever they are in their career and organizational transformation journeys. And we're equally excited about the expanded opportunities this union creates for our purpose-driven team members to grow and make a positive impact on our clients and communities."

Waldron and Torchiana are privately held, and the combined organization will remain private. The five current principals will own and hold key leadership positions within the combined organization. In addition to Humphries, who will serve as CEO; Bacon, who will take on the role of chief coaching officer; and Bohr, who will be president and COO, the executive leadership team will include current Torchiana executives Lynne Saiz, as senior vice president of people operations and culture, and Kristi Rocha, as senior vice president of client engagement and effective organizations.

All Torchiana and Waldron employees will be integrated into the combined organization, creating a team of approximately 120 full-time, part-time and contract team members. Operations will continue under the Waldron and Torchiana names in the two organizations' respective markets while resources and systems are integrated.

About Waldron, a Career Partners International Firm

Since 1983, Waldron has helped employees and organizations lead the process of change and transformation. Viewed by clients as trusted advisors, Waldron's team members are experts in career development, career transition, outplacement, executive coaching, leadership development, and organization and board governance effectiveness, with experience that spans business, not-for-profit and government sectors. Drawing on a deep understanding of the complexity involved in adapting to rapidly changing business environments, Waldron's experts develop highly tailored solutions that empower organizations and individuals to realize their full potential. Waldron is an equity partner of Career Partners International, one of the world's largest providers of career and talent management solutions, with more than 350 global locations. For more information, visit https://waldronhr.com/.

About Torchiana, a Career Partners International Firm

Established in 1980, Torchiana is the San Francisco Bay Area's most experienced independent career management firm. Torchiana's staff of professionals includes highly credentialed senior practitioners who possess diverse business experience, deep knowledge of organizational and team dynamics, a strong understanding of the marketplace, and proven coaching and consulting skills. For more than four decades, Torchiana has helped organizations and leaders thrive in one of the most recognized hubs for global innovation — Silicon Valley. And as an equity partner of Career Partners International, the company is also fully equipped to service clients' global needs. Powered by the firm's Smarts+Hearts approach, Torchiana's mission is to help individuals discover and achieve their full potential; bring their best to their teams, their organizations and the world; and fulfill their wildest dreams. For more information, visit https://www.torchiana.com.

