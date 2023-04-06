Three Wire Systems joins the AWS Partner Network as a Small Business Service Provider

Three Wire Systems (Three Wire), a leading provider of government cybersecurity, modernization, and cloud technology solutions, announces that they have joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Wire Systems (Three Wire), a leading provider of government cybersecurity, modernization, and cloud technology solutions, announces that they have joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. The global network features 100,000 Partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers. As an APN member, Three Wire will leverage AWS to offer comprehensive, secure, and scalable solutions to government agencies and commercial clients.

Leveraging AWS services, Three Wire will help customers to create DevOps environments which build, automate, manage, optimize, and protect workloads on the cloud. Three Wire experts will have signature capabilities in government cloud, networking, storage, DevOps, and migration, delivering Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS).

"Joining the AWS Partner Network is a significant milestone for Three Wire," said John Meier, Sr. Vice President of Technology for Three Wire Systems. "As a solution provider, we will be able to deliver innovative solutions faster and more efficiently, and we look forward to leveraging the power of AWS to drive value for our clients."

Three Wire will also be able to access a wealth of resources and support from AWS, including training and certification programs, technical support, and business development resources.

About Three Wire Systems

Three Wire Systems is a leading provider of government modernization and technology solutions. The company helps government agencies and commercial clients improve efficiency, reduce costs, and achieve their goals through innovative technology solutions. With a focus on cloud modernization, application development, and cybersecurity, Three Wire is committed to delivering solutions that meet the unique needs of each client. For more information, visit www.threewiresys.com.

