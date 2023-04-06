Dokkaebier Acquires Federation Brewing

Dokkaebier, the leading craft brewery inspired by Asian-influenced ingredients, today announced it acquired Federation Brewing for an undisclosed amount.

"We thank Federation Brewing for giving us the opportunity to cement Dokkaebier's roots in Oakland. We are proud that our first flagship brewery and taproom will continue to be a space for the underrepresented in our industry," said Dokkaebier Founder and CEO Youngwon Lee.

Dokkaebier will continue producing Federation Brewing's craft beers, retain its workforce, and take over operations of the Oakland, California, brewery and taproom. Located at 420 3rd Street near Jack London Square, the taproom will soon be rebranded as Dokkaebier and feature beers from Dokkaebier, Federation Brewing and Hella Coastal.

"We are excited to join forces with Youngwon and Dokkaebier. Dokkaebier shares our commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the beer industry and will help extend our legacy as a community-oriented brewery. Most importantly, the beer is amazing," said Federation Brewing Co-Founder Aram Cretan.

Federation Brewing, founded in 2014, is an award-winning craft brewery best known for its In The Weeds West Coast IPA, Low Boy stout and Utopia Planitia red rye ale. The brewery has long focused on bringing others into the beer industry, including notable partnerships with Hella Coastal, Oakland's only Black-owned brewery, and Brewing with Brothas, which will soon be East Palo Alto's first locally owned brewery.

Dokkaebier is one of the fastest-growing Asian breweries in the U.S. In three years, the brewing company has developed and released more than 40 original craft beers and launched in more than 400 restaurants and retailers, including BevMo!, H Mart, Total Wine & More and Whole Foods Market.

The Asian-influenced craft brewery continues to expand. Avery Glasser, a spirits and alcohol entrepreneur and product strategist, has joined Dokkaebier as the director of strategy and new markets. Under his leadership, the brewing company expects that Dokkaebier will be available in thousands of locations across the U.S. by the end of 2024.

Hayden Fulstone, the co-founder of the innovative drink-mix company Liquid I.V., which Unilever acquired in 2020, also joined Dokkaebier as an advisor to help the company grow.

About Dokkaebier

Dokkaebier is the leading craft brewery inspired by Asian-influenced ingredients. Launched in 2020, the brewing company's more than 40 original craft beers have won international acclaim, including best-in-class recognition and medals at the World Beer Championships, Annual Brewski™ Awards and the Red Dot Design Award.

For more information about Dokkaebier, adults aged 21 or older can visit enjoydkb.com or follow @Dokkaebier on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

