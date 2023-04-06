New York, USA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electrotherapy Devices Market to Register Growth at a Paltry CAGR of ~3% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The electrotherapy devices market is expanding due to a variety of factors, including rising diabetes prevalence, increasing incidence of spinal injuries, rising prevalence of chronic pain, rising burden of the geriatric population suffering from spine-related disorders, and technological advancements in product development.

DelveInsight's Electrotherapy Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading electrotherapy devices companies' market shares, challenges, electrotherapy devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key electrotherapy devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Electrotherapy Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global electrotherapy devices market during the forecast period.

Notable electrotherapy devices companies such as Medtronic, Zynex Medical, Stymco, Omron Healthcare Inc., HMS Medical Systems, EME Physio Division, NEVRO CORP, Boston Scientific Corporation, EMS Handels Gesellschaft mbH, Shenzhen XFT Medical Limited, Enraf-Nonius, MTR+, BTL Corporate, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, TUR Therapietechnik GmbH, schwa-medico GmbH, EMS Physio Ltd, Chattanooga (DJO, LLC ), MTB Devices Limited, Astar, and several others are currently operating in the electrotherapy devices market.

and several others are currently operating in the electrotherapy devices market. In March 2022, the OMRON Focus TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) Therapy for Knee (PM-710) device is being evaluated for its favorable effectiveness in lowering pain for people with mild to moderate knee "wear and tear."

TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) Therapy for Knee (PM-710) device is being evaluated for its favorable effectiveness in lowering pain for people with mild to moderate knee "wear and tear." In January 2022, TensCare, a global manufacturer and distributor of TENS machines, showcased its latest pain relief and electro-therapy products at the Arab Health 2022 event. The Mynd migraine relief device is a wearable TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) device used to treat and prevent migraines. It is the company's newest addition to its pain relief line.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the electrotherapy devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Electrotherapy Devices Market Report

Electrotherapy Devices Overview

Electrotherapy employs electric impulses to relieve pain by relaxing muscles, improving blood circulation, repairing tissues, and promoting bone growth. The use of physiotherapy in the treatment of various ailments has increased the global demand for electrotherapy. Electrotherapy modalities include electrical, sound, light, and thermal, and are used to reduce pain and improve body functions. Different modalities for physical therapy intervention include therapeutic ultrasound, low-level laser therapy (LLLT), transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy (PEMF). Electrotherapy devices include various treatment devices that use electricity to reduce pain, improve circulation, repair tissues, strengthen muscles, and promote bone growth, resulting in improved physical functioning.

Electrotherapy Devices Market Insights

North America dominated the global electrotherapy devices market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period of 2022–2027. Factors such as the region's growing geriatric population suffering from spine-related disorders, and the rising prevalence of kidney diseases, demand for electrotherapy devices in North America. Furthermore, an increase in regulatory approvals for electrotherapy devices may drive the overall electrotherapy devices market in the region. For example, NeuraLace Medical, Inc., a medical device company, received FDA approval and US launch for its Axon Therapy to non-invasively stimulate peripheral nerves and relieve chronic nerve pain in June 2021.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the electrotherapy devices market, get a snapshot of the Electrotherapy Devices Market Outlook

Electrotherapy Devices Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of diabetes among the global population is one of the primary drivers of the electrotherapy devices market. Furthermore, the rising incidence of spinal injuries is a key factor driving the growth of the electrotherapy devices market. However, the higher cost of electrotherapy devices and procedures and a lack of awareness about the availability of electrotherapy procedures in various developing countries will restrain demand for electrotherapy devices, resulting in a decrease in overall electrotherapy devices market growth.

Additionally, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has had a slight negative impact on the electrotherapy devices market. This is because the treatment of COVID-19 patients was prioritized. Patients with pain-related conditions and other disorders were given low priority. Furthermore, stringent guidelines implemented by various governments around the world, as well as a halt in manufacturing facilities, slowed the market for electrotherapy devices. However, due to the global launch of various vaccines and the implementation of mass vaccination across the globe, service for other treatments has resumed, and the electrotherapy devices market has gained traction and is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

Get a sneak peek at the electrotherapy devices market dynamics @ Electrotherapy Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Electrotherapy Devices Market CAGR ~3% Projected Electrotherapy Devices Market Size by 2027 USD 1.1 Billion Key Electrotherapy Devices Companies Medtronic, Zynex Medical, Stymco, Omron Healthcare Inc., HMS Medical Systems, EME Physio Division, NEVRO CORP, Boston Scientific Corporation, EMS Handels Gesellschaft mbH, Shenzhen XFT Medical Limited, Enraf-Nonius, MTR+, BTL Corporate, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, TUR Therapietechnik GmbH, schwa-medico GmbH, EMS Physio Ltd, Chattanooga (DJO, LLC ), MTB Devices Limited, Astar, among others

Electrotherapy Devices Market Assessment

Electrotherapy Devices Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Type: High Frequency, Medium Frequency, and Low Frequency Market Segmentation By Treatment Type: Transcutaneous Spinal Electro Analgesia (TSE), Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS), Interferential Current Therapy (IFC), Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS), Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy (PEMF), and Others Market Segmentation By Application: Pain Management, Tissue Repair & Wound Healing, Anxiety & Insomnia Management, Sports Medicine, and Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Rehabilitation Centres, Long Term Care Centres, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the electrotherapy devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Electrotherapy Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Electrotherapy Devices Market 7 Electrotherapy Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Electrotherapy Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the electrotherapy devices market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Electrotherapy Devices Market Trends

Related Reports

Type 1 Diabetes Market

Type 1 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key type 1 diabetes companies including Histogen, Novo Nordisk, Prevention Bio, among others.

Type 1 Diabetes Epidemiology Forecast

Type 1 Diabetes Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted type 1 diabetes epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Diabetes Pipeline

Diabetes Pipeline Insights – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key diabetes companies, including Prevention Bio, Zealand Pharma, Novo Nordisk, among others.

Diabetes Market

Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key diabetes companies, including TikoMed, Avotres, REMD Biotherapeutics, Novo Nordisk, among others.

Type 2 Diabetes Market

Type 2 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key type 2 diabetes companies, including Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Novartis, among others.

Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline

Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key type 2 diabetes companies, including Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Treatment Resistant Depression Market | Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market | Brain Cancer Market | Centronuclear Myopathy Market | Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market | Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market | Neurovascular Devices Market | Defibrillators Market | Ventricular Hypertrophy Market | Urolithiasis Market | Alopecia Areata Market | Autonomic Dysfunction Market | Acute Ischemic Stroke Ais Market | Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market | Aspergillosis Market | Biliary Atresia Market | Biliary Tumor Market | Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market | Chronic Insomnia Market | Critical Limb Ischemia Market | Endometriosis Pain Market | Generalized Anxiety Disorder Gad Market | Hallux Valgus Market | Hemophilia B Market | Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market | Neuroblastoma Market | Neuromodulation Devices Market | Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market | Osteosarcoma Market | Pemphigus Vulgaris Market | Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market | Pruritus Market | Radiation Toxicity Market | Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Cluster Headaches Market | Foot And Ankle Devices Market | Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market | Bile Duct Neoplasm Market | Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market | Rett Syndrome Market | Tissue Heart Valves Market | Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market | Subscription Healthcare | Hepatorenal Syndrome Market | Central Venous Catheters Market | Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Machines Market | Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market | Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market | Cardiac Amyloidosis Market | Artificial Iris Market | Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market | Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy Market | Adrenal Crisis Market | Hearing Implants Market | Image Guided Surgery Devices Market | Angioedema Market | Bladder Cancer Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Evolution in Diabetes Management

Diabetes Management and Care

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices