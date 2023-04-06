Flexjet Plans Southern Hospitality for Its Aircraft Owners Flying to The Masters

There were 1,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,730 in the last 365 days.
Cleveland, OH, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in subscription-based private aviation, will offer a welcoming dose of southern hospitality to its Owners visiting this year's edition of The Masters Tournament, one of the world's four major golf championships. Flexjet will provide its Owners a VIP experience with a standalone, truly exclusive, and elevated experience at its pop-up private terminal next to the Augusta Regional Airport FBO during the tournament, held April 6-9 at Georgia's Augusta National Golf Club.
"The Masters has always been our busiest event-driven generator of travel, exceeding even the Super Bowl and the Kentucky Derby. Many of our aircraft Owners play golf and have a deep connection to the sport, and nothing else lends itself to both corporate entertaining and leisure travel. With Augusta a three-hour drive from the nearest major commercial airline hub, private jets are an efficient way to travel to the tournament," said D.J. Hanlon, Flexjet's Executive Vice President of Sales. "We will provide a deeply personalized experience reflecting southern hospitality, so they have seamless and luxurious travel from home to Augusta National and back again."
Flexjet will offer its Owners an array of luxurious amenities and services during The Masters:
"With the growth in travel the past few years, everyone is expecting crowded lobbies and packed ramps at the airport. Our private terminal will be positioned to greet our Owners with an effortless experience upon arrival, provide an enjoyable and memorable time while they are in Augusta and ensure smooth logistics for their departure despite the anticipated crowds," said Hanlon.
About Flexjet
Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in subscription-based private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation's Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 24 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, which features the most modern fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 40 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet's European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet's helicopter division sells fractional, lease, and on-demand charter access to its fleet of owned, operated and maintained Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom, and southern Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @FlexjetInc.
