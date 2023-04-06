The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Jeffrey Allen Cure as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Technology and Network Consulting Field

Submit Release
OCEANSIDE, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jeffrey Allen Cure is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Technology and Network Consulting Field.

Mr. Cure earned a Bachelor's degree at Coleman College in 1984. He has excelled as the owner and lead network technical manager of Jeffrey Cure Network Consulting, specializing in technology and online connectivity consulting.

Mr. Cure previously served as a global network technical manager for AT&T Inc. from 1997 to 2021. He began his career in 1982, working as a contractor in naval supply systems for the United States military.

The entrepreneur remains active as a civic minded citizen, regularly participating in community events and serving as a volunteer firefighter. He attributes much of his success to his adaptability and passion for his work and he is most proud to have revamped the corporate network of AT&T Inc. In the future, he hopes to further commit himself to finding solutions to global issues.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorial@continentalwhoswho.com

