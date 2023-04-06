Western Blotting Processors Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Insights, Outlook and Industry report 2023-2030

The global western blotting processors market is projected to reach US$ 1.94 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030). North America is expected to contribute significantly to the market growth due to strong research activities and increasing cases of infectious diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B, and others. Major players in the market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Li-Cor Biosciences, Advansta Inc., and Cell Signaling Technology, among others.

Market Overview

Western blotting is a crucial process for the immunodetection of proteins, specifically proteins that are in low quantity. This procedure includes the transfer of protein marks from gel to microporous membrane. The manual procedure is laborious and risks causing procedural errors in fluid delivery, washing, and timing. Automated western blot processors, which contain motorized elements, are programmable to carry out the assignments of immunoblotting, like incubation with antibodies, blocking, and swapping fluid components. It delivers precise and reproducible outcomes within less time and with less effort.

Market Size Growth Rate

According to DataM’s market research report, the global western blotting processors market size was valued at US$ billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1.94 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

Market Drivers

The rising focus on proteomics and genomic research along with the funding and investment for similar research activities are driving the global market growth. For instance, at the recent Swedish Proteomics Society (SPS) Symposium in Lund, 200 international researchers from enterprises and institutes assembled to follow through with the outcomes and confer ideas regarding the fate of proteomics. Moreover, in January 2023, Danish investment firm Novo Holdings funded US$ 40 million in proteomics-focused liquid chromatography firm Evosep, which plans to utilize the funds to extend clinical proteomics applications employing its LC technology and to grow its global presence including the U.S. market. Additionally, in January 2022, Proteomics specimen prep company PreOmics secured €13.5 million (US$ 15.3 million) in Series B funding and intended to employ the funds to expand investments in R&D, sales, and marketing of its specimen prep technologies. Moreover, Yale University has declared funding of more than US$ 200 million for the Yale Center for Genomics and Proteomics, a fresh initiative in these fast-budding regions of scientific investigation. The endeavor illustrates part of Yale's earlier declared US$ 1 billion expenditure for science and engineering establishments, along with extra investments for programmatic addition.

Thus, from the data mentioned, it is estimated that the increased funding and investments in genomics and proteomics research and expansion are driving the global western blotting processors market.

Market Restraints

The availability of other substituent techniques for western blotting for protein analysis is hampering the global western blotting processors market. For instance, HiBiT blotting is a bioluminescent detection approach established on protein complementation. Also, the high cost of western blotting processors is restraining the global market growth. For example, the Bandmate Automated Western Blot Processor by Thermo Fischer Scientific cost around US$ 10,960.

Market Opportunities

The market is expected to have lucrative growth opportunities in the upcoming years, owing to the increased focus on precision medicine due to its benefits such as enhanced ways to prevent, analyze, and treat a wide range of diseases and opportunities offered by proteomics to contribute to the stratification of treatment options for patients.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global western blotting processors market, as the annual surgery volume was lowered by 20.2% in 2020 and did not make up for the decline encountered in the shutdown. The total number of patient visits dropped by 25.5% and new patient visits stayed 25% lower at the end of 2020. Patient care and surgery volume retrieved with declining SARS-CoV-2 cases but did not reciprocate to levels before the shutdown. In the second quarter of 2020, 28.5% of all patient visits were telehealth appointments and by the end of the year, it declined to 7.6%. Although the western blotting processors market was negatively impacted during the initial days, currently, the market is recovering and is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In August 2019, LI-COR Biosciences, in collaboration with NMI TT Pharmaservices, presented the DigiWest High-Content Protein Profiling Services to speed up the process of designing appropriate therapeutics. In January 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories launched the Bio-Rad Western Blotting Learning Center, an online library that furnishes extensive resources, knowledge, and recommendation to permit researchers to enhance their testing of western blotting (or immunoblotting) approaches to acquire high-quality data. In February 2023, Bio-Techne Corporation and Cell Signaling Technology (CST) added the Simple Western validation to CST antibodies, allowing researchers in distinct fields a simple method to review crucial molecular signaling pathways on an authorized and validated platform.

Market Segmentation

As per the research analysis, the global western blotting processors market is segmented by product into consumables and instruments; by application into biomedical & biochemical research, and clinical diagnostics; by end users into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic centers, and contract research organizations.

Among applications, the biomedical & biochemical research segment is expected to hold a 65% market share over the forecast period (2023-2030), owing to the increasing spending on biomedical and biochemical research. For instance, the NIH invests over US$ 40 billion yearly in health research for the American people. Also, the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology presented an affidavit to the U.S. House Appropriations Committee in March 2023 summarizing its suggested allocations for significant scientific grant agencies. Notably, the society demanded a substantial 10% boost in the budget for the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, a part of the National Institutes of Health. Thus, from the data mentioned, it is estimated that the segment will hold a dominant position in the global market throughout the forecast period.

Geographical Classification

On the basis of region, the global western blotting processors market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific Western Blotting Processors Market

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to exhibit a high CAGR over the forecast period, as this region has a large biopharma hub. Owing to government help via guidelines and persistent public funding, the pharmaceutical domain in Singapore is a pillar of the nation's economy with a top epicenter for R&D, biopharma manufacturing, and commercial functions in the APAC region, with an increasing startup ecosystem.

North America Western Blotting Processors Market

North America holds a dominant position in the global western blotting processors market, accounting for 37.2% of the total market share, owing to the presence of key market players in this region. For instance, the U.S. biotech GenScript is enabling investigators from labs of all lengths to eradicate the slow and complex bottleneck of western blotting and free up their time with the eZwest Lite, a cost-effective, automated western blotting platform. Also, Bio-Techne, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and GE HealthCare among others are based out of North America.

Europe Western Blotting Processors Market

The increasing cases of infectious diseases and government initiatives to fight against these infectious diseases are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the ECDC and WHO HIV/AIDS surveillance report 2022, HIV transmission remains a massive public health crisis and impacts over 2.3 million people in the WHO European Region, especially in the Eastern part of the region.

Competitive Analysis

There are numerous international, regional, and local suppliers in the global Western Blotting Processors industry. The competition in the local market is fierce. The vendors compete based on price, product quality, dependability, and aftermarket services. As a result, to prosper and survive in a competitive market, suppliers must provide cost-efficient and effective products.

Major Companies

Major companies working towards the market's growth include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Li-Cor Biosciences, Bio-Techne Corporation, Advansta Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Cytoskeleton Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Company (GE HealthCare), PerkinElmer Inc., Merck KG (MilliporeSigma), and others.

