Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,699 in the last 365 days.

Lane closures on Iowa 13 from Strawberry Point to Elkader begin on Monday, April 10

Posted on: April 06, 2023


NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – April 6, 2023 – If you travel on Iowa 13 from Strawberry Point to Elkader you need to be aware of an asphalt paving project that will require temporary lane closures beginning on Monday, April 10 until early August, weather permitting. Drivers will be directed through the work zone with flaggers and pilot cars while work is taking place.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts. 

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device. 

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project contact Ron Loecher, New Hampton construction office, at 641-394-3161 or ron.loecher@iowadot.us

You just read:

Lane closures on Iowa 13 from Strawberry Point to Elkader begin on Monday, April 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more