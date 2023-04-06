Construction work on U.S. 30 west of I-380 in Cedar Rapids may slow you down starting April 10

Posted on: April 06, 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – April 6, 2023 – If you’re driving on U.S. 30 in the Cedar Rapids area, the Iowa Department of Transportation is starting a project that may impact your route.

Beginning on Monday, April 10 until mid-July, weather permitting, we’ll be working on the U.S. 30 bridge decks west of Interstate 380 near 6th Street SW. Traffic on both east- and westbound U.S. 30 will be reduced to one lane. The westbound U.S. 30 on-ramp at 6th Street SW will also be closed during this time but is expected to reopen around mid-May. Once this stage of the project is completed, traffic will be switched to the other lanes on U.S. 30 and continue in that traffic pattern until approximately mid-July.

Although one lane in each direction of U.S. 30 will always remain open to traffic, there could be delays during commute times. You may want to find alternate routes if possible (see map) or plan on longer travel times.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project, contact John Lamping, Iowa DOT Cedar Rapids construction office, at 515-766-9449 or john.lamping@iowadot.us