NOVA Chemicals appoints Roger Kearns as President and CEO

New CEO to accelerate implementation of the company’s vision to become North America’s leading sustainable polyethylene producer

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, AB, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA Chemicals Corporation (NOVA Chemicals) today announced the appointment of Mr. Roger Kearns as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective June 12, 2023. Mr. Kearns most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of Westlake Corporation, the global diversified manufacturer of essential products (NYSE: WLK) with 15,000 employees, which recorded net sales of USD $15.8bn and annual net income of USD $2.2bn in 2022.

Mr. Kearns succeeds Mr. Danny Dweik, who has served as interim President and CEO of NOVA Chemicals since October 2022. Mr. Dweik will remain a member of NOVA’s Board of Directors and return to his role as Head of Industrials and Business Services at Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), the USD $284bn Abu Dhabi-based investor.

Mr. Kearns is a senior executive with extensive international leadership experience in both the commodity and specialty chemicals environments. During his tenure at Westlake, he formerly served as Executive Vice President, Performance and Essential Materials, driving large-scale revenue growth and leading the acquisition of Hexion’s global epoxy business.

Mr. Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi, Chairman of NOVA Chemicals, said: "Roger has impeccable industry knowledge, operational depth and a proven track record in driving performance improvements, combined with the ability to mobilize and lead large organizations. We are confident he will deliver NOVA’s 2030 vision of becoming North America’s leading sustainable polyethylene producer.”

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Kearns said: “NOVA Chemicals consistently proves its ability to deliver innovative solutions to complex challenges, and I am thrilled to lead the company towards a more sustainable future. Driving forward with purpose and passion will unlock new possibilities, fuel growth, and create value for our customers, employees, and communities. Together we will shape the future of our industry and make a positive impact in the world.”

Mr. Al Idrissi added, “We are deeply grateful to Danny Dweik for his continued service, for leading NOVA Chemicals through the announcement of our 2030 commitments, and for empowering the company’s greatest asset – its people – in this process.”

###

About NOVA Chemicals Corporation

NOVA Chemicals aspires to be the leading sustainable polyethylene producer in North America. Our driving purpose is to reshape plastics for a better, more sustainable world by delivering innovative solutions that help make everyday life healthier and safer and acting as a catalyst for a low carbon, zero-plastic-waste future. NOVA Chemicals’ innovative and quality product offerings, value chain collaboration, and unique customer experience is what sets us apart; our customers use our products to create easy-to-recycle and recycled content films, packaging, and products. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security, and environmental stewardship through our commitment to sustainability and Responsible Care®.

NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has nearly 2,500 employees worldwide and is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Learn more at www.novachem.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

NOVA Chemicals’ logo is a registered trademark of NOVA Brands Ltd.; authorized use.

Responsible Care® is a registered trademark of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada.

Additional Information

Roger Kearns biography

Roger Kearns is the incoming President and CEO for NOVA Chemicals, a leading sustainable polyethylene producer in North America focused on delivering innovative solutions that help make everyday life healthier and safer. Roger has extensive international and industry leadership experience in the commodity and specialty chemicals spaces.

He holds a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from Georgia Tech and an MBA from Stanford. He spent the first part of his career at Solvay, where he held progressively senior roles on both the operational and investment sides of the business and across a number of international markets including the United States, Europe, and Asia.

In 2018, Roger joined Westlake as Executive Vice President of Vinyl Chemicals. He has most recently served as Westlake’s Chief Operating Officer.

Attachment

Samantha Peck, Manager, External Communications NOVA Chemicals 403-818-6104 samantha.peck@novachem.com Patty Masry, Leader, Financial Reporting & Investor Relations NOVA Chemicals Patty.Masry@novachem.com