Cast Elastomers Market to Exhibit 4.3% CAGR till 2027 | By Emergen Research

Increasing demand for cast elastomers from the automotive industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Cast Elastomers Market Size – USD 1,310.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.3%, Market Trend – Growth of the oil & gas industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cast elastomers market is projected to be valued at USD 1,842.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An example of a polymer material with elastomeric qualities is cast elastomers, which may be stretched before returning to its original shape without breaking or deforming. Cast elastomers are made by pouring a liquid silicone or polyurethane mixture into a mould, allowing it to cure, and then removing the mould.

Cast elastomers are witnessing high demand from the automotive industry. Cast elastomers are deployed in some of the most demanding industries, such as the automotive industry. Cast elastomers (for example, polyurethanes) have considerable load-bearing capacity, abrasion resistance, impact strength, elasticity, and exceptional resistance to lubricants such as oil and grease. In the automobile production, cast elastomers are frequently used in those parts and components that need to resist the effects of stretching, sliding, torsional forces, wear and tear, load-bearing, compression, and aging. Components produced from cast elastomers include motor and transmission mounts, damper springs, suspension pads, drive belts, filters, dunnage, tires, wheels fill, sprockets, and gears.

The unmatched gripping characteristics, flexibility, and cut resistance of cast elastomers make them optimum materials for rollers and conveyor parts in the food industry. The key benefits of cast elastomers include decreased downtime, reduced product damage and loss, decreased product contamination, less noise production than metal, ease of cleaning, and longer service life compared to rubber or plastic.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2016-2018

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

CAGR: 4.3%

Base Year: 2019

Number of Pages: 250

In December 2020, Huntsman Corporation made an announcement about the signing of a partnership contract with Lintech International LLC for distribution of DALTOCAST, a polyurethane-based hot cast elastomer system

Hot cast elastomers are widely employed in several end-user industries, especially the mining industry, as pipe linings, separating screens, idler rolls, conveyor scrapers, and several components and parts in the flotation process. In other end-user industries, hot cast elastomers are used in the manufacture of wheels, rollers, and tires.

The cast urethane process is employed to produce customized molded products that comply with accurate component specifications in various industries that require high-quality tailor-made molded elastomer products such as agriculture, automotive, and oil & gas. Besides, these products possess high wear and tear resistance than metal products that develop cracks and corrode during industrial usage.

The cast elastomers market in North America, led by the U.S., witnessed substantial growth in 2019, due to growth of automotive and oil & gas industries in the region. Also, presence of leading market players in North America boosts the market in the region.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Era Polymers, Lanxess AG, Wanhua Chemical Group, Covestro AG, Coim Group, DowDuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, Chemline Inc.

Market Segmentations of the Cast Elastomers Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Cast Elastomers market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cold Cast Elastomers

Hot Cast Elastomers

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Oil & Gas

Mining

Agriculture

Industrial

Sports & Leisure

Others

Regional Outlook of the Cast Elastomers Market

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target cast elastomers market.

